Polygraph: Bot Disabling Is Key To Preventing Click Fraud

"Since the advertising networks' traffic algorithms are trained using your conversion signals, it's vital you disable the bots to prevent their fake conversions, otherwise you're training the advertising networks to send you bot traffic".

According to Vanes, disabling bots and their fake conversions trains the advertising networks to send human traffic instead of bots.

"To put it simply, it's garbage in, garbage out," said Vanes. "If you allow bot conversions, the advertising networks will send you bots. Whereas if you disable the bots - in other words, if you only allow human conversions - the advertising networks will send you humans".

Vanes says disabling bots to prevent fake conversions reduces click fraud by around 80% within one month.

"Disabling click fraud bots re-trains the advertising networks to send you human traffic, but the results aren't immediate," said Vanes. "It takes the advertising networks anywhere between two to four weeks to update their traffic algorithms, so you won't see a significant improvement for up to one month.

"But that improvement is dramatic. You can expect a 50% to 80% reduction in bot traffic, a big increase in human visitors, much better quality leads, and of course higher sales. And it keeps improving over time".

Polygraph helps advertisers detect click fraud bots, disable click fraud bots, and re-train the advertising networks to send human traffic.

"Polygraph is easy to set up, simple to use, and magically works," said Vanes.

