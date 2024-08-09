Polyurea-Polyaspartic Systems: One-Day Installs or Two-Day Installs Businesses and homeowners alike are drawn to the convenience of one-day polyurea-polyaspartic coating systems. Why wouldn't they be? It's faster and, to the untrained eye, it seems more-or-less the same. Right?

Wrong. This speed unabashedly sacrifices quality and long-term performance, which are critical in a state known for its extreme weather conditions.

Weather Challenges and Moisture Issues

Montana's weather, with its freezing winters and humid summers, significantly affects the moisture content in concrete floors. One-day systems typically overlook this crucial factor. These systems use a polyurea-polyaspartic as both the primer coat (direct-to-concrete) and the clear top coat. What's the problem? When used as primers in medium to high moisture conditions, a quick curing polyurea-polyaspartic cures even faster (in well under an hour), providing insufficient time for the primer to penetrate and bond effectively with the concrete slab.

For polyurea-polyaspartic coatings to adhere properly, concrete moisture levels must be very low…a pretty challenging requirement in Montana's climate. Ignoring this can lead to poor adhesion, resulting in bubbling, peeling, and eventual delamination.

Medium to High Moisture Content

The presence of medium to high moisture levels in the concrete creates issues where polyurea-polyaspartics are used as primer coats. These quick-cure coatings simply don't have the time (they cure in <1 hr) to penetrate and bond effectively with the concrete slab. The resulting thin, poor-penetrating primer can't withstand high hydrostatic pressures created by the accumulating moisture in the concrete. (And that's why "one-day" contractors rarely warrant against "moisture-related issues" like high hydrostatic pressure).

Business Considerations and Safety

For businesses in Montana, flooring is not just about aesthetics; it's a matter of safety and compliance with building codes. A poorly installed floor can lead to accidents, legal liabilities, and non-compliance issues. A professional two-day installation process helps businesses avoid these risks, ensuring a safer environment for employees and customers.

The Superiority of Two-Day Systems

A more comprehensive solution involves a two-day application process:

Day One: Starts with a moisture-mitigating, high-build, 100%-solids epoxy primer as the moisture vapor barrier. Its slower cure rate allows for proper penetration into the concrete slab, effectively mitigating any future moisture issues.

Day Two: Apply dual 100%-solids polyurea-polyaspartic top coats (not just one coat), which provides impact, UV, chemical and stain resistance. The 100%-solids polyaspartic (We challenge you to try and find a "one-day" contractor that uses a 100%-solids clear top coat!).

This meticulous approach ensures the flooring system is well-prepared to withstand Montana's severe weather while maintaining its aesthetic appeal and structural integrity.

Conclusion: Prioritize Long-Term Benefits

While the allure of a one-day installation is strong, the long-term advantages of a two-day process are undeniable. Investing in a more professional approach ensures that your floors remain durable, safe, and visually appealing, capable of withstanding Montana's challenging weather. By choosing quality over speed, both homeowners and businesses can enjoy peace of mind and a flooring solution that lasts.

