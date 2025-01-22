Pomelo Group acquires fellow Singaporean FinTech Arrow Checkout

"We're excited to bring our technology and payment expertise to the Pomelo team and join forces to build the leading payments infrastructure platform for emerging markets." – Neo Liat Beng, Co-Founder & CEO, Arrow Post this

"We're excited to bring our technology and payment expertise to the Pomelo team and join forces to build the leading payments infrastructure platform for emerging markets." said Neo, Co-Founder & CEO for Arrow.

Endre Sagi, Pomelo's Executive Chairman, remarked, "This acquisition is particularly attractive because of the exceptional talent and payment industry knowledge the Arrow Checkout team brings to Pomelo. The fact that the incoming team members are already familiar with our management and share a great cultural fit significantly enhances our ability to integrate and collaborate effectively. We believe this combination strengthens the Pomelo platform's position and accelerates our growth prospects."

Steve Vickers, CEO of Pomelo Group, commented, "One of the hardest things for any early-stage company to achieve is recruitment of strong talent to boost the team's capabilities. I worked with both Neo and Seb at Grab and know the skills and drive these individuals possess. I am delighted to be able to renew our professional partnership as we look to propel Pomelo to greater achievements across the coming years."

About Pomelo Group

Pomelo Group is a fast-growing payment infrastructure provider enabling financial institutions and enterprises to deliver modern payment solutions. Trusted by leading financial institutions across Southeast Asia, Pomelo was founded in 2017 by Simon Verraest and is headquartered in London and Singapore. The company is privately held and backed by Inference Partners and Force Over Mass Capital. To learn more, visit www.pomelogroup.com.

