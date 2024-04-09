Pomelo Group appoints former Thunes CEO, Steve Vickers as new Chief Executive Officer

"I am confident that Pomelo is well-positioned to become the leading payment infrastructure provider of financial institutions across Southeast Asia." Steve Vickers, CEO of Pomelo Group Post this

"Steve is a proven leader and the right person to lead Pomelo in its next chapter," said Endre Sagi, Pomelo's Executive Chairman. "He is an experienced technology executive with a long tenure in the payment industry who has shown consistency and excellence in execution. Steve's leadership in building highly successful startups, such as Thunes, Paysend and Grab, and developing and attracting world class talent will serve Pomelo well into the future. We look forward to working with him."

Vickers said, "I am honored to join Pomelo as CEO to lead its next stage of growth. Over the past few years, Pomelo has established itself as a trusted payment infrastructure provider at multiple leading organizations in Southeast Asia. As I step into the CEO role, I am focused on continuing to build on our strong foundation to realize the full potential of our business. I am confident that Pomelo is well-positioned to become the leading payment infrastructure provider of financial institutions across Southeast Asia."

"Building Pomelo over the past six years has been one of the highlights of my career," said Vincent Choi. "We launched Pomelo in 2017 with Simon Verraest and Neil Cuthbert over an idea in a small office in London. I'm proud to have led the company from zero to nearly $2 billion in annualized processing volume. I leave Pomelo in the hands of a capable and experienced management team who have my full support and respect. It's been a privilege to lead Pomelo and serve our employees, customers and partners, all of whom have been instrumental to the company's growth. I will remain involved with Pomelo as an advisor to help contribute to its strategic direction."

Vickers continued, "It is a privilege to follow in the footsteps of Vincent. Over the last six years, Vincent led Pomelo through its evolution from a startup to a trusted payment infrastructure provider of several leading financial institutions. As Vincent is joining the company's strategic advisory board, we will continue to work together on shaping Pomelo's future."

