Pomelo Group Expands South Asia Presence with Key Leadership Appointment

SINGAPORE, May 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pomelo Group has appointed Abdul Aleem Abdul Gafoor as its first Country Manager for South Asia. Based in the Maldives, Aleem will support Pomelo's key clients in both Sri Lanka and the Maldives, while also helping to drive growth across the region.
With vibrant tourism sectors, growing cross-border flows and accelerating digital payments adoption, Sri Lanka and the Maldives are primed for modernization. Pomelo's omnichannel acquiring platform empowers banks and merchants to deliver seamless online and in-person payments, supporting both domestic payment schemes and international card networks, all through a single unified backend.
"Pomelo's advanced FX capabilities empower banks and merchants to actively participate in cross-border payment flows and generate critical foreign exchange for their local economies," said Aleem.
Aleem previously served as Head of Card Services at Bank of Maldives, where he led partnerships with major international card networks and payment providers to build the bank's payments ecosystem over several years.
"I'm excited to join Pomelo and to help strengthen our operations across South Asia," Aleem added. "The opportunity to build on the strong foundation Pomelo has established in the region is a privilege."
Simon Verraest, Pomelo's co-founder and CTO, remarked, "Aleem has been a trusted partner for years. His technical depth and strong relationships across Sri Lanka and the Maldives make him uniquely positioned to drive Pomelo's next stage of growth in the region."
Steve Vickers, CEO of Pomelo Group, added, "Pomelo's customer base in Sri Lanka and the Maldives has grown rapidly. Aleem's appointment reflects our commitment to building long-term partnerships and deep local engagement as we scale across South Asia."
About Pomelo Group
Pomelo Group is a fast-growing payment infrastructure provider enabling financial institutions and enterprises to deliver modern payment solutions. Trusted by leading financial institutions across Southeast Asia, Pomelo was founded in 2017 by Simon Verraest and is headquartered in London and Singapore. The company is privately held and backed by Inference Partners and Force Over Mass Capital. To learn more, visit www.pomelogroup.com.
