Pomelo Group Expands South Asia Presence with Key Leadership Appointment

"Aleem's appointment reflects Pomelo's deep commitment to building lasting partnerships and driving modernization across South Asia," said Steve Vickers, CEO of Pomelo Group.

"Pomelo's advanced FX capabilities empower banks and merchants to actively participate in cross-border payment flows and generate critical foreign exchange for their local economies," said Aleem.

Aleem previously served as Head of Card Services at Bank of Maldives, where he led partnerships with major international card networks and payment providers to build the bank's payments ecosystem over several years.

"I'm excited to join Pomelo and to help strengthen our operations across South Asia," Aleem added. "The opportunity to build on the strong foundation Pomelo has established in the region is a privilege."

Simon Verraest, Pomelo's co-founder and CTO, remarked, "Aleem has been a trusted partner for years. His technical depth and strong relationships across Sri Lanka and the Maldives make him uniquely positioned to drive Pomelo's next stage of growth in the region."

Steve Vickers, CEO of Pomelo Group, added, "Pomelo's customer base in Sri Lanka and the Maldives has grown rapidly. Aleem's appointment reflects our commitment to building long-term partnerships and deep local engagement as we scale across South Asia."

About Pomelo Group

Pomelo Group is a fast-growing payment infrastructure provider enabling financial institutions and enterprises to deliver modern payment solutions. Trusted by leading financial institutions across Southeast Asia, Pomelo was founded in 2017 by Simon Verraest and is headquartered in London and Singapore. The company is privately held and backed by Inference Partners and Force Over Mass Capital. To learn more, visit www.pomelogroup.com.

Media Contact

Sebastian Roervig, Pomelo Group, 65 +6588126752, [email protected], https://www.pomelogroup.com/

