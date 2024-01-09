POND IoT and FrontierUS Partner Up to Transform IoT Connectivity with Global SIM Integration

"Our partnership with FrontierUS represents our commitment to advancing IoT technology and its accessibility." - Igor Kamenetsky, CRO of POND IoT Post this

"Our partnership with FrontierUS represents our commitment to advancing IoT technology and its accessibility," said Igor Kamenetsky, CRO of POND IoT. "Integrating our technology with Peplink's robust hardware sets a new standard for connectivity solutions in various industries."

FrontierUS, with its expertise in network technology and a deep understanding of the American market, is integral to this partnership. This collaboration is expected to not only improve the product offerings of both companies but also to provide customers with a more versatile and resilient connectivity experience.

"We are excited to officially launch our partnership with POND IoT and add this valuable and super-flexible offering to our portfolio. POND's SMART SIM technology, coupled with their vast carrier network, aligns with the FrontierUS mission of enhancing our partners' ability to create resilient connectivity across North America that is simple to deploy, and easy to manage and support", said Paul Wieland, President & CEO of FrontierUS.

For more information, please reach out to us at [email protected] or visit www.pondiot.com

About POND IoT:

POND IoT is a premier global provider of IoT connectivity solutions, leveraging its multi-IMSI smart SIM technology to offer access to the three largest US networks on a single profile, as well as 800+ partner networks worldwide. The company is dedicated to simplifying IoT with comprehensive coverage, exceptional support, and competitive pricing. Its portfolio includes scalable wholesale and enterprise solutions, reliable internet failover, advanced asset tracking and management, eSIM technology, and more. POND IoT is committed to delivering seamless connectivity and empowering businesses of any size with the tools needed for success in a connected world. Learn more at: www.pondiot.com.

Media Contact

Zakira Patel, POND IoT, 1 (551) 766-3468, [email protected], www.pondiot.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE POND IoT