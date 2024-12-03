POND IoT and Trevolution Group Partner to Bring Seamless Connectivity to Dreampass Users with eSIM Solution

"We're excited to partner with Trevolution Group to bring seamless connectivity to Dreampass users through our eSIM solution" - Igor Kamenetsky, CRO of POND IoT Post this

With POND IoT's innovative eSIM solution integrated directly into the Dreampass app, users will now have the added benefit of reliable and affordable global connectivity. This development enables Dreampass Plus users to enjoy uninterrupted data access while traveling, eliminating the hassle of swapping SIM cards, or dealing with unreliable Wi-Fi connections. POND IoT's advanced connectivity services provide flexible, secure, and high-quality data coverage, ensuring users stay connected to the Dreampass app's suite of travel tools anywhere in the world.

"We're excited to partner with Trevolution Group to bring seamless connectivity to Dreampass users through our eSIM solution. POND has a long history of providing advanced connectivity solutions to companies like Trevolution, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver value and enhance experiences for global travelers," says Igor Kamenetsky, Chief Revenue Officer of POND IoT.

The Dreampass Plus eSIM feature is an ideal solution for international travelers looking for affordable connectivity. It provides a seamless connection to local networks across multiple countries, allowing users to bypass traditional roaming fees and enjoy a high-quality data experience at lower costs. By keeping travelers connected to the Dreampass app, this partnership enriches every step of the journey with up-to-the-minute information and unparalleled customer service.

"The demand for fast, reliable, and membership-based travel solutions is only increasing, which is why we are happy to expand Dreampass Plus with cutting-edge features that redefine convenience and connection for travelers. As a single membership service, it personalizes benefits across all our products, enhancing every journey while powering Trevolution Group's ambitious growth into 2025," Alex Weinstein, founder of Dyninno Group and Trevolution Group comments.

The POND IoT and Trevolution Group partnership marks a significant step forward in mobile travel innovation, bringing together two industry leaders to create a seamless and connected world for travelers everywhere.

For more information about POND IoT and its innovative connectivity solutions, please visit www.pondiot.com. To learn more about Dreampass and the Dreampass Plus membership, visit www.dreampass.app.

About POND IoT:

POND IoT is a global leader in connectivity solutions for IoT and mobility, offering seamless access to over 800 partner networks worldwide through a single pane of glass. With a focus on simplifying connectivity, POND IoT delivers robust global coverage, dedicated support, and competitive pricing. Their diverse portfolio includes advanced eSIM technology, scalable enterprise and wholesale options, reliable internet failover, and custom IoT solutions. Dedicated to empowering businesses of all sizes, POND IoT enables effortless connectivity and supports growth in a connected world. Learn more at: www.pondiot.com.

About Trevolution Group:

Trevolution Group, which operates ASAP Tickets, Oojo, Skylux Travel, Triplicity, Dreampass, Dreamport, Vagamo, and other travel brands, has established itself as the market leader in the travel business, specializing in the visiting friends and relatives' segment. Over 840,000 unique airline tickets and vacation packages were sold by the companies under the Trevolution Group brand in 2023, making it the fourth-largest airline ticket consolidator in the US.

Media Contact

Zakira Patel, POND IoT, 1 5517663468, [email protected], www.pondiot.com

SOURCE POND IoT