POND IoT Joins Forces with FrontierUS to Deliver Unparalleled Connectivity Solutions from Peplink and Starlink

"We are thrilled to partner with POND IoT," says FrontierUS President & CEO Paul Wieland. "Leveraging Peplink and Starlink's cutting-edge technologies will enable POND IoT to provide their customers with truly unbreakable connectivity anytime, anywhere."

Through this partnership, POND IoT will provide value-added networking products and services by joining a global network of Authorized Peplink & Starlink Solution Providers, significantly contributing to the expansion of high-speed Internet access worldwide.

POND IoT is a premier global provider of IoT connectivity solutions, leveraging its multi-IMSI smart SIM technology to offer access to the three largest US networks on a single profile, as well as 800+ partner networks worldwide. The company is dedicated to simplifying IoT with comprehensive coverage, exceptional support, and competitive pricing. Its portfolio includes scalable wholesale and enterprise solutions, reliable internet failover, advanced asset tracking and management, eSIM technology, and more. POND IoT is committed to delivering seamless connectivity and empowering businesses of any size with the tools needed for success in a connected world. Learn more at: www.pondiot.com.

