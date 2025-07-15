POND IoT Joins the Retail Solutions Providers Association (RSPA)

POND IoT has joined the Retail Solutions Providers Association (RSPA) and will exhibit at RetailNOW 2025 in Las Vegas. The company aims to support retail tech providers with intelligent, reliable connectivity as it deepens its presence in the industry.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- POND IoT, a premier provider of global connectivity solutions for smart devices in the retail, payments, and unattended sectors, is excited to announce its membership in the Retail Solutions Providers Association (RSPA). This move further solidifies POND IoT's commitment to empowering retail technology providers with the reliable, scalable, and secure connectivity they need to drive innovation and uptime in today's connected commerce environments.

By joining the RSPA, POND IoT deepens its alignment with the companies that are shaping the future of the retail experience—from point-of-sale and payment technology vendors to solution integrators and ISVs. POND's proven expertise in delivering multi-carrier, plug-and-play IoT connectivity makes it a natural partner for this ecosystem.

"Joining the RSPA marks an exciting step in our mission to improve connectivity across the retail technology space," said Igor Kamenetsky, CRO at POND IoT. "As the industry becomes more connected and data-driven, reliable and intelligent connectivity is critical. We're proud to support RSPA members with the tools they need to stay online and ahead. With strategic partnerships launching soon with top vendors in this space, joining the RSPA community was a natural next step."

As part of its new role in the RSPA community, POND IoT will be exhibiting at RetailNOW 2025, taking place July 27–29 in Las Vegas. RetailNOW is the retail IT industry's most important trade event, connecting solution providers, software companies, hardware manufacturers, and service providers from across North America and beyond.

POND's team will be onsite to demonstrate its enterprise-grade connectivity platform, which enables:

Instant, secure connectivity for payment terminals, POS systems, kiosks, ATMs, and vending devices.

Multi-carrier SIMs with network switching to avoid downtime.

Real-time SIM management and diagnostics, allowing MSPs and ISOs to monitor and control their deployments.

Global coverage and compliance for devices deployed in multiple countries.

Unique network architecture that routes SIM traffic, regardless of location, through a single data center.

About POND IoT:

POND IoT is a global leader in IoT and mobile connectivity, offering smart SIM technology and managed data services that make it easy for businesses to connect and scale their devices. With access to the three largest U.S. networks and over 800 global partners on a single SIM profile, POND simplifies connectivity for POS systems, kiosks, vending machines, and other smart devices. Its flexible solutions include eSIM, failover, and private networking—supported by reliable infrastructure and real human support. Learn more at www.pondiot.com or visit us at RetailNOW 2025 — Booth 644.

Media Contact

Zakira Patel, POND IoT, 1 (551) 766-3468, [email protected], www.pondiot.com

SOURCE POND IoT