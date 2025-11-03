POND IoT Launches Unthrottled Fixed Wireless Internet (FWA) Plans for Businesses Nationwide

"...Business-class performance, simple pricing, and the flexibility to light up any site in the continental U.S., with the ability for automatic carrier switching to keep teams online." - Alex Kotler, SVP of Sales & Partnerships at POND IoT Post this

"Our partners and IT leaders tell us the same thing: they need fast turn-ups with minimal restrictions," says Alex Kotler, SVP of Sales & Partnerships at POND IoT. "These unthrottled plans deliver exactly that. Business-class performance, simple pricing, and the flexibility to light up any site in the continental U.S., with the ability for automatic carrier switching to keep teams online."

The new plans are available in Business, Enterprise, and Professional tiers, offering a range of data allowances, optional static IPs, and straightforward pricing. Each plan can be used anywhere within the continental U.S. and is compatible with both LTE and 5G devices.

POND's multi-network architecture allows connections to automatically switch between carriers, minimizing downtime and maintaining service continuity. The company expects the secondary network to become active by December 2025, further expanding redundancy and coverage.

POND IoT is a global leader in IoT and mobility connectivity, delivering intelligent SIM technology and managed data solutions designed for seamless integration into enterprise and channel partner ecosystems. With access to the three largest U.S. networks and 800+ global partners on a single profile, POND IoT simplifies how businesses connect, deploy, and scale smart devices. From wholesale and enterprise offerings to custom failover, eSIM, and IoT solutions, POND is committed to enabling always-on connectivity with real support and flexible infrastructure. Learn more at: www.pondiot.com.

