POND IoT Partners with Firefly Telecom Consulting to Deliver Multi-Carrier IoT Connectivity

As part of this partnership, Firefly's partner ecosystem will now have access to POND IoT's multi-carrier SIM technology, which enables devices to connect across multiple major U.S. networks under one unified platform. POND's offerings also include static IP options, managed hardware bundles, and an intuitive connectivity management portal, all designed to keep mission-critical devices online 24/7.

"We're thrilled to partner with Firefly Telecom Consulting whose innovative approach and proven expertise align perfectly with our vision for growth and impact," says Greg Bass, Senior Director of Channel Partnerships at POND IoT. "This collaboration marks an exciting chapter as we work together to deliver exceptional value and transformative solutions to our clients."

Firefly Telecom Consulting—now part of NetSpark—has built a reputation as a trusted, carrier-agnostic advisor with expertise spanning connectivity, mobility, UCaaS, and cloud services. By adding POND IoT to its supplier lineup, Firefly strengthens its ability to help partners design and deliver secure, resilient solutions for retail, payments, EV charging, fleet, and smart infrastructure.

"Our partnership with POND IoT represents a powerful step forward in delivering smarter, more flexible IoT and mobility solutions to our customers," says Aaron Nowaczyk, Head of Channel at Firefly Telecom Consulting. "We're excited to help businesses harness the full potential of connected technology."

Together, POND IoT and Firefly aim to simplify the path from design to deployment, giving agents access to carrier-diverse, ready-to-sell IoT solutions that help businesses stay connected anywhere, anytime.

For more information about POND IoT's solutions, visit www.pondiot.com

About POND IoT:

POND IoT is a global leader in IoT and mobility connectivity, delivering intelligent SIM technology and managed data solutions designed for seamless integration into enterprise and channel partner ecosystems. With access to the three largest U.S. networks and 800+ global partners on a single profile, POND IoT simplifies how businesses connect, deploy, and scale smart devices. From wholesale and enterprise offerings to custom failover, eSIM, and IoT solutions, POND is committed to enabling always-on connectivity with real support and flexible infrastructure. Learn more at: www.pondiot.com.

About Firefly Telecom Consulting:

Firefly Telecom Consulting empowers businesses and channel partners to simplify technology decisions through trusted expertise and reliable execution. As a premier consulting and technology services partner, Firefly offers comprehensive expertise spanning Connectivity and SD-WAN, Mobility, Cloud, UCaaS, and Cybersecurity.

Guided by a customer-first philosophy, Firefly delivers unbiased recommendations, project management, and long-term support—bridging the gap between carriers and customers with clarity and care. Its best-in-class team manages every stage of implementation, ensuring accurate deployments, precise billing, and dependable performance.

Firefly helps organizations stay connected, secure, and competitive in a rapidly evolving digital world. Learn more at: www.fireflytele.com.

Firefly is more than a consultant — we're your advocate for secure, scalable, always-on connectivity.

