POND IoT Partners with The Sagent Group to Deliver Seamless IoT Solutions for Channel Partners

As part of the Supplier Network, The Sagent Group's clients will now have streamlined access to POND's global multi-carrier SIMs, IoT connectivity management platform, and robust data services. These solutions are ideal for industries where resilient, flexible connectivity is mission-critical.

"We're excited to collaborate with The Sagent Group's outstanding network of technology advisors, making our global connectivity solutions even more accessible to resellers and integrators who need reliability, speed, and support at scale," says Alex Kotler, SVP of Sales and Partnerships at POND IoT. "This partnership fosters the kind of meaningful, value-driven relationships we're committed to building across the channel."

With The Sagent Group's strong market presence and commitment to innovation, the companies aim to deliver a frictionless experience from hardware sourcing to real-time connectivity—helping customers scale their deployments with confidence. Clients will benefit from enhanced provisioning, faster deployment timelines, and a support ecosystem built around long-term success.

"The Sagent Group is excited for this partnership. We identified POND IoT as a perfect fit for us because their multi-carrier SMART SIM technology ensures seamless global connectivity—ideal for businesses that depend on always-on, reliable service," says Bryan Miller, President of The Sagent Group. "With solutions like internet failover, asset tracking, and Starlink satellite integration, POND IoT is a powerful, flexible option that adds real value to our partners' portfolios, especially when customers need secure, scalable connectivity across various industries and geographies."

For more information about POND IoT's services, visit www.pondiot.com or contact [email protected].

About POND IoT:

POND IoT is a global leader in IoT and mobility connectivity, delivering intelligent SIM technology and managed data solutions designed for seamless integration into enterprise and channel partner ecosystems. With access to the three largest U.S. networks and 800+ global partners on a single profile, POND IoT simplifies how businesses connect, deploy, and scale smart devices. From wholesale and enterprise offerings to custom failover, eSIM, and IoT solutions, POND is committed to enabling always-on connectivity with real support and flexible infrastructure. Learn more at: www.pondiot.com.

About The Sagent Group:

The Sagent Group is a technology solutions brokerage dedicated to helping businesses source and implement the right IT and connectivity solutions with confidence. Through a curated network of trusted providers, Sagent connects technology advisors, resellers, and clients with personalized, value-driven strategies that simplify deployment and support growth. With a commitment to personal attention and long-term relationships, The Sagent Group empowers partners to deliver smart, scalable solutions across a range of industries. Learn more at: www.thesagentgroup.com.

Media Contact

Zakira Patel, POND IoT, 1 (551) 766-3468, [email protected], www.pondiot.com

SOURCE POND IoT