Pondurance Partners with SecuritySnares to Deliver RansomSnare Platform for Defense Against Unknown Ransomware

New MDR capability uses breakthrough microsensor technology to block file encryption and data exfiltration at the point of attack

INDIANAPOLIS and ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pondurance, a leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider, today announced a partnership with Security Snares, a cybersecurity company focused on advanced ransomware prevention technologies and the creator of RansomSnare, a proprietary microsensor-based ransomware prevention platform designed to identify and block unknown ransomware variants before encryption.

Through this partnership, Pondurance will integrate Security Snares' RansomSnare technology into its security operations, enhancing early-stage ransomware detection and prevention for organizations facing increasingly sophisticated and fast-moving threats. RansomSnare is engineered to detect malicious activity before encryption and disrupt attacks before data exfiltration, malicious data deletion, or operational disruption can occur.

"Ransomware continues to evolve faster than traditional detection and response approaches," said Doug Howard, CEO of Pondurance. "By partnering with Security Snares and integrating their RansomSnare microsensor technology, we are strengthening our ability to identify ransomware behavior earlier in the attack lifecycle, helping customers reduce downtime, limit operational impact, and prevent malicious encryption."

RansomSnare, developed by Security Snares, uses lightweight microsensors to monitor for behaviors associated with unknown and zero-day ransomware variants that often evade signature-based defenses. The platform is designed to complement existing security stacks by providing early, actionable detection that enables faster response and containment before encryption occurs.

"We built RansomSnare to stop ransomware before damage is done," said Robert Capinjola, Co-Founder and CEO of Security Snares. "Partnering with Pondurance allows us to extend the reach of our technology through an experienced MDR provider that understands how to operationalize early detection and proactive defense at scale."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to improving ransomware readiness by moving detection earlier in the attack chain and reducing the risk, cost, and disruption associated with ransomware incidents.

About Pondurance

Pondurance is the only provider of managed detection and response services specifically engineered to eliminate breach risks. As a full-service provider of incident response (DFIR), MDR, exposure management, and cybersecurity advisory and compliance services, Pondurance protects mid-sized organizations from data breach risks before, during, and after they occur. Organizations entrusted with consumer PHI and PII rely on Pondurance to provide a unified platform and outsourced security operations center service to eliminate cybersecurity and regulatory risks.

About Security Snares

Security Snares is a cybersecurity company focused on stopping ransomware before damage occurs. Its flagship technology, RansomSnare, is a proprietary microsensor designed to identify and block unknown and zero-day ransomware variants before encryption, helping organizations prevent data exfiltration, reduce downtime, and limit operational impact. Learn more at www.securitysnares.com.

