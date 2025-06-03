Ponemon Institute Report: Escalating Attacks Targeting Corporate Executives Point to Urgent Need for Digital Executive Protection

The latest Ponemo report reveals a notable increase in attacks on business leaders over the last two years, from 43% in 2023 to 51% in 2025. Deepfake impersonation attacks targeting executives have increased over the last two years, from 34% of survey respondents in 2023 to 41% in 2025. Post this

The Digital Executive Protection Report 2025, informed by the latest findings from the Ponemon Institute, provides a detailed look into how executive protection has increased in urgency since the 2023 report.

The report reveals a notable increase in attacks on business leaders over the last two years, according to survey respondents, from 43% in 2023 to 51% in 2025.

Deepfake impersonation attacks targeting executives have increased over the last two years, from 34% of respondents reporting an incident in 2023 to 41% of respondents in 2025.

The report reveals a growing fear that digital attacks on executives could escalate into physical harm, with 50% anticipating such threats and 63% now offering self-defense training – a 15% rise since 2023.

Meanwhile, only 48% currently incorporate Digital Executive Protection into their security strategies, a marginal increase from 42% in 2023, pointing to a critical gap in safety and security that can have significant consequences for leaders and their organizations.

BlackCloak, the pioneer in Digital Executive Protection for executive leaders, board members, and their families as well as family offices and high-net-worth individuals, announced today a new report, Digital Executive Protection Report 2025, an overview of the ongoing rise of cyber threats targeting business leaders and their families and how organizations are responding.

The Ponemon study, sponsored by BlackCloak and conducted independently by Ponemon, surveyed 586 security professionals in the U.S. The report reveals that from 2023 to 2025, the percentage of organizations reporting targeted attacks on executives increased from 43% to 51%. In 2025, 22% of organizations reported experiencing seven to 10 cyberattacks, compared to 15% in 2023. Concern over potential future attacks remains consistently high at 62%.

Additionally, the survey results indicate a rise in deepfake attacks targeting executives, with 34% of respondents reporting an incident in 2023 and 41% of respondents in 2025.

The impersonation of trusted contacts and urgent demands for payments or information about a detected security breach are the most commonly deployed tactics.

Physical and Digital Threats Are No Longer Separate Concerns

The report points to another alarming trend: a digital attack on an executive can lead to cybercriminals using their personal information to cause physical harm. In 2025, half (50%) of those surveyed believe their executives will be the target of a physical attack in the future. In response, 63% of respondents say their organization currently offers self-defense training for executives, an increase of 15% from 2023.

While 62% of security professionals believe their executives will likely be the target of a cybercriminal attack in the future, only 43% provide training on how to secure their personal digital assets. Of those, 38% provided such training following an attack. While deepfake attacks continue to climb, just 50% of respondents have plans to train their executives to recognize such a threat.

"The Ponemon report confirms what we see on the front lines every day — the threat landscape is shifting rapidly, and executives are now the bullseye for both cyber and physical attacks," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak. "As deepfakes, impersonation scams, and personal digital intrusions become more common, securing the company network is no longer enough. Organizations must protect the humans behind the business — their leaders and their families — or risk devastating consequences. Digital Executive Protection is no longer a nice-to-have; it's a core component of enterprise risk management."

Defending the Corporate Battlefront Now Includes the Home

The home has become the new battleground in cybersecurity. As the lines between personal and professional lives continue to blur, cybercriminals are exploiting this overlap, targeting home networks and personal devices as entry points into corporate systems.

The report findings show that since 2023, there has been a sharp rise in cyberattacks that exploit vulnerabilities in executives' homes, with the theft of intellectual property and breaches of home networks rising to the second and third most common impacts of executive-targeted attacks in 2025. That's a notable change from two years ago, when the most damaging outcomes after financial loss were the erosion of business relationships and regulatory non-compliance.

Despite the known risks, only 48% of organizations include Digital Executive Protection (DEP) in their security strategies, up slightly from 42% in 2023. Combined with poor training and limited visibility into executives' digital lives, this leaves a dangerous gap that cybercriminals are ready to use to their advantage.

DEP is a holistic approach to safeguarding executives and their families in their personal lives, and subsequently the company itself, from online threats. It encompasses a range of services and technologies designed to:

Reduce their digital footprint: Minimizing the amount of personal information exposed online.

Monitor their personal devices and home networks for threats: Proactively identifying and mitigating potential cyber risks.

Educate and train: Empowering executives and their families to make informed decisions about their online activities.

Perform incident response: Rapidly addressing threats before they escalate into breaches of the enterprise.

BlackCloak offers a comprehensive privacy and cybersecurity platform and services to safeguard executives and their families from online threats across every facet of their connected worlds — from smart devices and online accounts to home networks. Services include data broker removal, sophisticated privacy protections, and monitoring and safeguarding of their devices, home networks, and smart home technology. Its bespoke solutions and around-the-clock expert care deliver peace of mind to clients in knowing their family, identity, reputation, and finances are secure.

To download a copy of Digital Executive Protection Report 2025, visit https://blackcloak.io/white-papers-reports/ponemon-digital-executive-protection-report-2025/.

