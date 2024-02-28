Pontem Announces the Launch of SuperLumio EVM Layer-2 on Mainnet

SuperLumio will be a major milestone for Ethereum, the end game for the project being to break the EVM monopoly. Post this

As research for merging alt VMs on testnet advances, xLumio with its Move VM capabilities will be merged into SuperLumio. This dual production environment approach will mirror the one taken by Polkadot and Kusama for testing and upgrading L1 and L2s in live production environments.

SuperLumio is built using the OP Stack, the most advanced framework for creating interoperable and scalable layer-2 networks. Crucially, the stack features support for Proto-Danksharding (EIP-4844), the Ethereum scaling solution that is set to reduce rollup fees by as much as 100 times.

SuperLumio is set to become part of the Optimism Superchain, the upcoming decentralized network of chains built on the OP Stack. Alejo Pinto, Co-founder of Pontem, commented:

"SuperLumio will be a major milestone for Ethereum, the end game for the project being to break the EVM monopoly. Much like Nirvana disrupted Elvis, Alt VMs are a punk rock revolution in Ethereum's traditionally conservative culture."

SuperLumio is launched with the support of Conduit, the leading customizable deployment solution for rollups. This allowed the Pontem team to shorten the testnet-to-mainnet cycle dramatically to bring SuperLumio on mainnet in time for Ethereum's Cancun and danksharding upgrades. Prior to the mainnet launch, xLumio closed beta was successfully tested over the course of three months by hundreds of Pontem community members. The testnet will continue opening up more spots over time for users to try experimental features.

Users can already connect SuperLumio to MetaMask, and very soon it will be integrated into Pontem Wallet, which has recorded over 500,000 downloads across all platforms. To use the network, one needs to bridge ETH to SuperLumio using Superbridge for Optimism.

The first dApp to run on SuperLumio EVM will be NarSwap DEX, with a CLMM (concentrated liquidity market maker) coming soon.

About Pontem

Pontem is a product development studio building Move and EVM-compatible products to enable a more developer and user-friendly Web3. Pontem's products include Lumio AltVM L2, Pontem Wallet for the Aptos and EVM ecosystem, Liquidswap AMM DEX, Pontem.ai, and the first-ever Intellij IDE plugin for Move, among others. Pontem is backed by Faction, Lightspeed, Pantera, Animoca, Kraken Ventures, Delphi Digital, and over 20 other well-known Vcs.

