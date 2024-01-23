Pontem Launches Pontem.ai, an AI-Powered Chatbot, Compatible with MetaMask, Gmail, Facebook, X, and all major Aptos wallets

Pontem.ai chatbot, powered by GPT 4 and trained on a custom body of data, can answer questions on Pontem products, Aptos, Move, and the broader crypto ecosystem.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pontem, a product development studio building Move and EVM-compatible products to enable a safer, more performant and developer-friendly Web3, launches an AI-powered chatbot "Pontem.ai," compatible in MetaMask, Gmail, Facebook & Twitter, and all major Aptos wallets. Pontem's Chatbot can answer questions on up to date crypto events such as updates to the Bitcoin ETF, Pontem products, Aptos, Move, and the broader crypto ecosystem, while also educating users on subjects like how to swap, stake, bridge, buy NFTs, use yield farming, and more. Embedded with on-chain data, Pontem.ai will also be useful for traders looking for on-chain signals for strategies.

Alejo Pinto, Co-founder of Pontem, said "The basic ChatGPT model doesn't know what happened in crypto after September 2021, so any AI crypto project requires a lot of additional training. We're using a mix of curated data that includes Pontem's own content, on-chain data, content by Aptos Foundation and top blockchain projects that cover Move, Ethereum DeFi, and more. By continuously testing the model through feeding it new data loops, we feel we have created a valuable up-to-date resource for the industry."

Pontem.ai has a wider set of features than the few other crypto chatbots currently in the market, a majority of which limit information that can be asked to their own product or ecosystem. By contrast, Pontem.ai can provide up-to-date cryptocurrency news, price changes, live on-chain metrics and other market data with a layer of LLM analysis for interpreting the information.

Pontem.ai is able to pull data in real time thanks to the integration of the CoinMarketCap API and Brave Search, and a variety of trusted news sources. In the future, it will also support image generation, empowering users to display a price chart or other technical indicator for a specific coin on the timeframe they need. While Pontem.ai isn't an AI crypto trading bot, it is meant to be a useful resource for traders, acting more as a full-scale AI crypto assistant. Integration with other Pontem products such as the Liquidswap AMM and Pontem wallet are planned for a more intuitive user experience of on-chain trading and analysis.

Pontem is a product development studio building Move and EVM-compatible products to enable a safer, more performant and developer-friendly Web3. Pontem's Move VM platform empowers developers with the ability to build high-performance Move and EVM-based projects without reliance on Ethereum's complex programming language Solidity. Pontem's products include Pontem Wallet for the Aptos ecosystem, and Liquidswap AMM DEX, among others. Backed by Lightspeed, Pantera, Animoca, and other well-known VCs, Pontem is building foundational decentralized applications (dApps) and infrastructure to accelerate adoption and promote global financial inclusion powered by blockchains.

