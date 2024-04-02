Pontem Network Partners with Eigen Labs to integrate Lumio L2 with EigenDA

By partnering with Eigen Labs to utilize Eigen's technology, we are positioning Lumio network to be at the forefront of innovation in the industry. Post this

Calvin of EigenLayer said, "We are happy to see Pontem integrate EigenDA into the altVM ecosystem on Lumio. Eigen's AVS ecosystem can help to ensure that Lumio applications can use AVS apps in a way that is modular, secure, and scalable. Together, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in Web3 and empowering our users with the tools they need to succeed."

Lumio joins the prominent group of blockchains that form part of the EigenLayer ecosystem, which also includes Celo and Mantle.

Lumio is a pioneering altVM L2 project – a rollup that supports various blockchain virtual machines and can be set up to settle on various L1 layers. The project already includes SuperLumio, a mainnet iteration built on the OP Stack and set to become part of the Optimism Superchain, an emerging network of L2 chains. Another iteration of Lumio, xLumio, is live on testnet on both EVM and Move VM (the virtual machine used by Aptos) and functions as a production-grade experimentation sandbox.

EigenLayer enables Actively Validated Service (AVS) that functions as services such as data availability solution EigenDA for L2 chains. EigenDA stores rollup transaction data until it is finalized. It relies on hundreds of EigenLayer operators who store and serve data "chunks" at a cost that is many times lower than that of writing call data to Ethereum.

The integration of Lumio L2 and the EigenDA testnet is targeted to go live before the end of Q1 2024, followed by a mainnet deployment before the end of the year. In the meantime, the development and marketing teams of Pontem and Eigen Labs will closely collaborate to ensure the success of the integration.

About Pontem

Pontem is a product development studio building Move and EVM-compatible products to enable a more developer and user-friendly Web3. Pontem's products include Lumio AltVM L2, Pontem Wallet for the Aptos and EVM ecosystem, Liquidswap AMM DEX, Pontem.ai, and the first-ever Intellij IDE plugin for Move, among others. Pontem is backed by Faction, Lightspeed, Pantera, Animoca, Kraken Ventures, Delphi Digital, and over 20 other well-known Vcs.

