Pontem Network Unveils Liquidswap, the First Automated Market Maker to Offer Concentrated Liquidity on Aptos with $32M of Total Value Locked

Concentrated Liquidity is a powerful feature and we are happy to bring this first of its kind Move product to market. It's clear there is market demand for this kind of capital efficiency and yield generation on chain. Post this

Liquidswap's V1.0 pools usher in Concentrated Liquidity, a powerful feature that allows liquidity providers to strategically deploy capital within specified price ranges. Liquidswap introduces "bins" - mini-pools within the main pool - where swaps occur with zero slippage and zero price impact. Instead of traditional LP tokens, liquidity providers receive special NFTs that can be listed and sold on marketplaces, and composed with other DeFi protocols for use cases like collateral of LP positions. Flexibility: Liquidity providers can choose either a price range or Liquidity Bin radius for deployment, providing granular control over their liquidity.

Users can deposit varying percentages of different tokens, offering unprecedented flexibility in creating liquidity pairs while offering several liquidity strategies - Spot, Curve, Bid-Ask, and Wide - catering to different levels of experience and risk appetite. Liquidity providers can redeem just one token or both, from all bins or a part of the range, providing choices for managing their liquidity.

Liquidswap's V1.0 pools are currently live on mainnet, and Pontem Network invites users to actively participate in testing. Valuable feedback will contribute to refining the platform's performance and user experience.

For more information, visit Liquidswap and join the community on Telegram.

For media inquiries, please contact Phil LeRoy at (310) 260-7901 or phil(at)melrosepr(dot)com.

About Pontem

Pontem is a product development studio building Move and EVM-compatible products to enable a more developer and user-friendly Web3. Pontem's Move VM platform empowers developers with the ability to build Move and EVM-based projects without reliance on Ethereum's complex programming language Solidity. Pontem's products include Pontem Wallet for the Aptos ecosystem, and Liquidswap AMM DEX, among others. Backed by Lightspeed, Pantera, and Delphi Digital, and other well-known VCs, Pontem is building foundational decentralized applications (dApps) and tooling to accelerate adoption and promote global financial inclusion powered by blockchains.

Twitter | Telegram | Discord

Media Contact

Phil LeRoy, Pontem, (310) 260-7901, [email protected], https://pontem.network/

SOURCE Pontem