Pool Brain Hires Eric Knight to Help Revolutionize Pool Industry Technology and Education

"Eric's deep industry knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we continue working to provide pool companies with even more industry-first game changing features." - Adam Beech, Founder & CEO of Pool Brain Post this

"I've spent the majority of my career developing tools, courses, videos, and podcasts designed to help pool professionals achieve greater success in the field," Eric Knight explained. "Joining Pool Brain perfectly aligns with that mission. The foundation we built at Orenda has been taken to a completely new level by Pool Brain, which has been inspiring to see." Knight discusses this transition to Pool Brain in greater depth during Episode 196 of the Rule Your Pool Podcast, which was published simultaneously with this press release.

"We're thrilled to welcome an industry legend like Eric Knight to the Pool Brain team!" said Adam Beech, Founder and CEO of Pool Brain. "He's well known for thinking outside the box to push our industry forward through technology and education, which is a perfect fit for what we do at Pool Brain. Eric's deep industry knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we continue working to provide pool companies with even more industry-first game changing features."

Knight's transition to Pool Brain follows a 16-month tenure leading Watershape University, where he oversaw the expansion of accredited courses, the development of a new comprehensive service track, and several courses, including an 8-hour water chemistry class (Service 2211: Essential Water Chemistry). Prior to WU, Eric was Vice President at both Orenda and HASA, where he created the Rule Your Pool Podcast and led development of the Orenda Calculator®, which is integrated into most of the pool service software platforms widely used in the pool industry today.

Bill Drakeley, Co-Founder of Watershape University, expressed support for the transition: "On behalf of Dave and I and our team at WU, we want to wish Eric Knight the best of luck with this new venture with Pool Brain. We consider Eric's new role as Head of Education Technology for Pool Brain to be a great next step for not only Eric but for WU as well. We look forward to working with them to expand access to quality education."

About Pool Brain

Pool company software that optimizes everything for a pool service business. Favored by the largest companies in the pool industry, Pool Brain is a modern "all in one" solution built by industry experts to give you more time, more money, and less stress. Key features include remote data monitoring, scheduling, route optimization, quotes (estimates), jobs (work orders), automatic billing, products & services, customer management, multiple bodies of water, equipment tracking, custom alerts, issue reporting, guided workflows, technician controls, customer feedback, mobile app (no signal required), chemical auto-dosing, auto-notifications, group emails, reporting, and integrations. For more information, visit poolbrain.com

About Watershape University

Watershape University is an accredited educational institution dedicated to the advancement of swimming pool design, construction, engineering, and maintenance. WU offers a wide range of courses, workshops, and certifications led by industry-leading experts to elevate the professional standards of the watershape industry.

Media Contact

Adam Beech, Pool Brain, 1 (520) 277-9275, [email protected], https://www.poolbrain.com/

SOURCE Pool Brain