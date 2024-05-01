Pool Scouts Launches 2024 Hope Floats Campaign During National Water Safety Month

The pool maintenance franchise is raising money to support swimming scholarships and educate their communities about best practices to stay safe around the water this summer.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --For the fourth consecutive year, Pool Scouts, the 76-unit pool cleaning franchise, is partnering with Hope Floats Foundation, an organization whose mission is to protect every life from drowning through education and water safety awareness.

Throughout the month of May, which is Water Safety Month, Pool Scouts franchise locations that opt into the campaign will donate $1 from each service to Hope Floats in order to provide swim lesson scholarships for children across the U.S. who wouldn't otherwise be able to afford them. After raising more than $26,000 in 2023, Pool Scouts has set a goal of $35,000 for this year's fundraising efforts. In addition to its own contributions, the brand will be encouraging its customers to make donations as well on behalf of their local Pool Scouts franchise.

"At Pool Scouts, this is a really good opportunity for us to give back to a group that may not have the access to the resources they need for access to swimming lessons," said Pool Scouts President Michael Wagner. "It really fits into our brand promise of being more professional, caring and giving better service to our communities around the country that we service."

Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death in children, according to the CDC, and children of lower socioeconomic status are at an even higher risk. However, formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88%. And that's why Pool Scouts and Hope Floats are doing this: The money generated will transform the lives of families across the nation, offering parents and caregivers reassurance that their children are safe near water.

"Last year, we used the money raised to prioritize getting kids off of our waiting list," said Kristin Mabrouk, executive director at Hope Floats Foundation. "It went to families we knew wanted to get their kids in the pool and we were able to get them started right away."

Franchisees and customers will have the opportunity to make a difference that impacts their local community directly. For example, money raised by Pool Scouts in Raleigh, North Carolina, will go towards kids in the same area through schools such as Pool Scouts sister brand, British Swim School.

"The impact is local, with kids in the communities that we serve being able to get swimming lessons," said Wagner. "The fact that we can potentially do that through British Swim School franchisees is even a bigger bonus because we know it's being done through a great company with great values and methodology."

National Water Safety Month takes place each year throughout the whole month of May, right before the start of peak swimming and other water-related activities during the summer months. The national campaign is designed to raise awareness and educate people about the importance of safety in and around water.

"Our focus really is on getting children in the pool to get the water safety education and basic swim competency they need," said Mabrouk. It's one piece of the drowning prevention layers we feel is really important. Swimming is a life skill. It's a physical activity. It's healthy, it's fun, and we just want kids to have safe access to it."

Those interested in making a donation to the Pool Scouts/Hope Floats campaign for National Water Safety Month can do so by clicking here: https://givebutter.com/poolscouts

