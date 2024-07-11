Pooled Plan Provider NPPG Announces SEC Registration as an Investment Adviser

Given the obvious motivation by adopting employers to reduce risk, we believe it is in every client's best interest to avoid uncertainty around this requirement. Post this

"We believe it is incumbent upon any PPP who delivers a comprehensive investment and plan administrator fiduciary solution to be an SEC registered investment adviser," said Michael M. Salerno Founder and CEO of NPPG. He added, "In our view and that of our attorneys, it is requisite to the role we play and, frankly, makes sense from a fiduciary perspective to protect adopters and their participants."

Salerno continued, "We recognize many PEP providers and employers may not have contemplated this requirement yet. Given the obvious motivation by adopting employers to reduce risk, we believe it is in every client's best interest to avoid uncertainty around this requirement."

Since 2021, the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act has expanded access to retirement plans for companies of all sizes through the birth of PEPs. By their structure and operation, PEPs can achieve economies of scale that reduce administrative costs and mitigate fiduciary liabilities inherent with 401(k) retirement plans. As the named plan fiduciary, the Pooled Plan Provider (PPP) is responsible for plan governance which includes the selection of service providers and oversight of service delivery.

About NPPG Plan Professionals, LLC, an Affiliate of National Professional Planning Group (NPPG)

NPPG and its affiliate companies have been servicing clients since 1997 with their employee benefit and retirement plan needs. The NPPG family of companies services more than 7,000 plans, 250,000 participants, and more than $8 billion in plan assets nationwide including Puerto Rico. NPPG offers a full suite of services including, Pooled Plan Provider services, ERISA 3(16) administrative fiduciary services, actuarial services, retirement plan third-party administration for various plan structures (including Multiple Employer Plans (MEPs) and PEPs), institutional investment fiduciary services, and regulatory consulting. NPPG customizes solutions to meet the business and financial goals of its clients, which include members of the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ, internationally-known non-profit organizations, Fortune 500 companies, and government agencies, as well as small entrepreneurial businesses, associations, and Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs). For further information, visit www.nppg.com or call 1-(800) 340-5160.

Important Disclosures

NPPG and its affiliate companies are not law firms and do not provide legal services. Legal advice should be sought from a qualified professional. Opinions on investment adviser registration are those of NPPG and its principals as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Statements regarding firm clients should not be construed as testimonials or endorsements of NPPG, its affiliates, or their respective personnel and should not be used as the sole determining factor when determining to hire, retain, or terminate an investment adviser and/or pooled plan provider.

1 NPPG analysis of Form PR registration filings on US Department of Labor EFAST website. Accuracy of these counts is estimated but cannot be assured.

2 Subject to state law, representatives of registered investment advisers are generally required to pass certain exams. This is a separate process from the actual act of registering as an investment advisory firm with the SEC, which alone does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

