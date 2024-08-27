Poolside Adventures Launches New Aquatic Obstacle Course Product, AquaNinja FLX

"For this new Gen Alpha, they need something new and challenging, that is going to inspire them and give them some creative fun ways of traversing water. That was the motivation for designing the AquaNinja FLX," said Russell Moy, CEO of Poolside Adventures. Post this

Because the structure is dynamic, older and heavier participants must use more effort to cross, while younger kids thrive on the AquaNinja FLX as they are challenged at their own ability level. This is the first kinetic energy play structure over water that really engages everyone, irrespective of their personal abilities.

"Our mission at Poolside Adventures is to build courageous kids for life's great adventure," said Russell Moy, CEO of Poolside Adventures. "For this new Gen Alpha, they need something new and challenging, that is going to inspire them and give them some creative fun ways of traversing water. That was the motivation for designing the AquaNinja FLX."

Aquatic facilities will find that the AquaNinja FLX engages areas of their pool unlike other products on the market such as rope or lily pad walks at a fraction of the cost. Prices start at only $25,000. Community pool operators also can switch out the Challenge Elements to create a new course, ensuring that the novelty never wears off as guests continue to challenge themselves again and again.

AquaNinja FLX requires only 3.5 feet of water depth and can be installed across spans of 16 feet all the way up to 44 feet. The system is entirely prefabricated and is designed for easy installation in one day, with no heavy lifting equipment required. Whether adding as a retrofit, replacement of existing Lily Pad Walks, renovation, or designing for an aquatic facility development from the ground up, the AquaNinja FLX offers pool facilities an exciting new way for their guests to have fun in the water.

