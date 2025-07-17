Poolwerx Accelerates U.S. Expansion with Entry into Six New States and Strong Pipeline of Franchise Partners

"This past year has been one of the most significant periods of expansion in our U.S. history," said Poolwerx CEO Andrew Kidd. Post this

Northwest Arkansas

Charleston, South Carolina

Columbus, Ohio (the brand's first location in the state)

(the brand's first location in the state) Murrieta and Temecula, California

and Canton and Cumming, Georgia

and Texas Expansion with Boerne , Rio Grande Valley ( Brownsville and Edinburg ), Prosper , North Frisco , Lewisville , and Frisco

, Rio Grande Valley ( and ), , , , and Florida markets including Southshore and Weston

These new franchise partners share a commitment to Poolwerx's core values: delivering expert, trustworthy pool care backed by strong customer service and community involvement.

"This past year has been one of the most significant periods of expansion in our U.S. history," said Poolwerx CEO Andrew Kidd. "From coast to coast, we're seeing highly capable leaders choose Poolwerx because they believe in our systems, our values, and the opportunity to grow a meaningful business in their communities. Our model offers the tools, training, and support to help them thrive."

Key Growth Highlights:

New State Entries: North Carolina , Colorado , Indiana , Kentucky , Arkansas , and Ohio

, , , , , and Expanded Presence in Texas , Georgia and South Carolina with new partners bringing multi-territory operations

, and with new partners bringing multi-territory operations Family-Owned and Community-Focused: Many new franchisees are husband-and-wife or multigenerational teams, reflecting Poolwerx's commitment to building family-run, values-based businesses

Diverse Leadership Backgrounds: New owners bring expertise in fields such as engineering, sales, logistics, healthcare, real estate, and military service

As Poolwerx continues to scale across the U.S., its mission remains the same: to transform the pool service industry through professionalism, innovation, and franchisee success.

About Poolwerx

Poolwerx is the largest global franchise pool service brand with 650+ service vehicles and 180+ retail stores across the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand. For more information, visit poolwerx.com. For franchise opportunities, visit poolwerxfranchising.com.

