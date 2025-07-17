Poolwerx Accelerates U.S. Expansion with Entry into Six New States and Strong Pipeline of Franchise Partners

Poolwerx expands into six new U.S. states and across several key markets and territories, with a group of community‑focused franchise partners with diverse backgrounds to drive success.
DALLAS, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Poolwerx, the world's leading pool service franchise, is making major waves across the U.S. this year, expanding into six new states and welcoming a diverse slate of new franchise partners to the network. Since spring 2024, the brand has entered North Carolina, Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Ohio—marking a significant milestone in its nationwide growth strategy.
This rapid expansion comes with the addition of high-caliber entrepreneurs who bring varied backgrounds—from engineering and logistics to healthcare and real estate—to local markets across the country. Recent franchisees have launched operations in key cities and regions, including:
- Northwest Arkansas
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Columbus, Ohio (the brand's first location in the state)
- Murrieta and Temecula, California
- Canton and Cumming, Georgia
- Texas Expansion with Boerne, Rio Grande Valley (Brownsville and Edinburg), Prosper, North Frisco, Lewisville, and Frisco
- Florida markets including Southshore and Weston
These new franchise partners share a commitment to Poolwerx's core values: delivering expert, trustworthy pool care backed by strong customer service and community involvement.
"This past year has been one of the most significant periods of expansion in our U.S. history," said Poolwerx CEO Andrew Kidd. "From coast to coast, we're seeing highly capable leaders choose Poolwerx because they believe in our systems, our values, and the opportunity to grow a meaningful business in their communities. Our model offers the tools, training, and support to help them thrive."
Key Growth Highlights:
- New State Entries: North Carolina, Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Ohio
- Expanded Presence in Texas, Georgia and South Carolina with new partners bringing multi-territory operations
- Family-Owned and Community-Focused: Many new franchisees are husband-and-wife or multigenerational teams, reflecting Poolwerx's commitment to building family-run, values-based businesses
- Diverse Leadership Backgrounds: New owners bring expertise in fields such as engineering, sales, logistics, healthcare, real estate, and military service
As Poolwerx continues to scale across the U.S., its mission remains the same: to transform the pool service industry through professionalism, innovation, and franchisee success.
About Poolwerx
Poolwerx is the largest global franchise pool service brand with 650+ service vehicles and 180+ retail stores across the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand. For more information, visit poolwerx.com. For franchise opportunities, visit poolwerxfranchising.com.
Media Contact
Tim Hewitt, Poolwerx, 1 (352) 400-6589, [email protected], Poolwerx.com
SOURCE Poolwerx
Share this article