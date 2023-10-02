Poolwerx Announces Conversion Agreement for Eight New Franchise Locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin

The residential and commercial pool franchise will leverage its infrastructure to help the existing pool business, formerly known as Performance Pool & Spa, reach its expansion goals.

DALLAS, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Poolwerx, a game-changing full-service swimming pool repair, maintenance and retail franchise, is excited to announce its most recent franchise agreement, which will result in the conversion of eight Performance Pool & Spa locations into Poolwerx franchises throughout the Midwest.

Tom MacNally, a seasoned professional in the pool industry, will oversee operations for the new Poolwerx franchise locations, including units in both Minnesota and Wisconsin.

"I have been in the pool industry for 15 years, since I was 15 years old. It's the only job I've ever had," said MacNally. "My journey began with handling the retail side for three of our locations and my role has gradually expanded over the years to my current position as the operations manager for all eight locations."

When it comes to the reasoning behind the conversion, MacNally says it is all about the power to grow. Although they were already operating a sizable pool service and retail company, MacNally and the team knew the Poolwerx collaboration would promise even more efficiency and scalability.

"We have been expanding pretty rapidly over the past couple of years by ourselves," said MacNally. "We've really been figuring it out as we go along. But we knew that signing on with an industry leader like Poolwerx would allow us to bring the business to the next level."

Poolwerx, known for its robust emphasis on scalability, promises to be the support system and partner MacNally and his team were looking for. By offering an array of services, from residential and commercial pool cleaning to retail equipment sales and repair, Poolwerx franchisees have seen a whopping average annual revenue of $2.1 million, according to the brand's 2023 FDD. The company's expertise in opening franchises and its proven, multi-revenue-stream business model provides a stronger foundation for the future.

"Our franchise partners are drawn to Poolwerx's strategic support and structured model, allowing them to scale their businesses efficiently and effectively," said Poolwerx North America CEO Andrew Kidd. "We equip these entrepreneurs to navigate the complexities of the pool industry with confidence and drive. This franchise offers a holistic solution to the pool industry's fragmented state, providing potential franchisees with a chance to dive into a lucrative and rewarding business."

As part of that infrastructure, Poolwerx aims to make the conversion process as seamless and comprehensive as possible. "They have a whole program and team in place to convert the stores into Poolwerx locations — new store layouts, paint colors, designs, signs, banners. It's all unified," MacNally said. Their hands-on approach ensures that franchisees are not left to navigate the transition alone.

The benefits don't end there. Poolwerx's extensive software system, marketing resources and business planning tools are also unmatched, MacNally says. "Being a large company, they bring to the table a lot of resources that mom-and-pop businesses couldn't afford or leverage," he said. "They can sit down with you and help you add services, figure out the books and even guide on pricing strategies. They have a whole new way of looking at the organization to make you more profitable, successful and efficient."

For example, new Poolwerx franchise partners and technicians undergo comprehensive training in water chemistry, hydrology and other essential areas — a resource that MacNally says will be a massive advantage moving forward. A state-of-the-art training facility in Dallas provides hands-on experience and troubleshooting, transforming individuals from various backgrounds into proficient pool care experts.

Looking ahead, MacNally says the overarching mission is simple: unbridled growth. The team hopes to leverage the Poolwerx partnership to open one or two additional franchise locations a year throughout the Midwest.

"Poolwerx is all about scaling — opening franchises is really their focus and their claim to fame," said MacNally. "They are a larger machine than we are and we are thinking of this as a partnership to help us reach our expansion goals. The potential is really exciting and we can't wait to see what the future holds."

To find out more information on costs to buy this franchise, please visit https://poolwerxfranchising.com/

About Poolwerx

Founded in 1992 by entrepreneur John O'Brien, Poolwerx has grown to become a global pool brand and one of the largest global franchise players in the pool service industry, with over 700 service vehicles and 160 plus stores. Poolwerx leaves competitors to tread water thanks to a professional development strategy to convert employees to franchise partners, a technology-driven and scalable model, and recurring revenue streams. The brand is now driving explosive franchise growth across the United States.

Media Contact

Tim Hewitt, Poolwerx, 3125263996, [email protected], https://poolwerxfranchising.com/

SOURCE Poolwerx