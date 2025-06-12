Poolwerx Appoints Steve Greenbaum as Global Executive Director

"Poolwerx is built on strong values, innovation, and a commitment to its franchisees and communities. I look forward to working with our teams across the U.S., Australia, and beyond to drive the next stage of growth." - Steve Greenbaum Post this

As part of this leadership transition, Poolwerx Founder and former CEO John O'Brien steps into a Non-Executive Director role. O'Brien, who established the company over 30 years ago, will continue to provide strategic input to support long-term vision and stability.

"This is a natural and exciting evolution," said Mr O'Brien. "Steve is a trusted friend and respected leader whose experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow globally. I remain deeply committed to our brand and look forward to supporting the team in this next chapter."

Andrew Kidd will continue as CEO of Poolwerx USA, leading the North American business and working closely with Greenbaum to build on the brand's momentum.

"Steve brings a rare mix of strategic vision and genuine care for people," said Mr Kidd. "His leadership will be a major asset as we continue to scale across the U.S. and globally."

This transition reinforces Poolwerx's commitment to franchisee profitability, innovation, and sustainable international expansion.

About Poolwerx

Poolwerx is the world's largest global franchise pool service and retail brand, with a network of over 650 service vehicles and 180 retail stores across the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. Committed to delivering exceptional service and expertise, Poolwerx helps pool and spa owners enjoy a clean, healthy, and safe pool experience. Learn more at www.poolwerx.com.

For more information about Poolwerx franchise opportunities, please visit poolwerxfranchising.com.

