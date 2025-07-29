Poolwerx Expands in North Texas with New Franchise Partner Robbie Cox and Territory Growth in Flower Mound, Frisco and Lewisville

"Frank is a natural, savvy business guy and he leads with a visionary CEO mindset. And I bring the Chief Operating Officer piece to get it all done." - New Poolwerx Franchise Partner Robbie Cox Post this

Bringing 17 years of executive leadership in insurance, real estate, and title services—built on early-career roles working with the Dallas Stars, Mavericks, and FC Dallas—Cox shifted toward business ownership to spend more time with his family and create a financial legacy. He says, "I saw that I could make more time for my kids…and it has paid off financially as well."

While looking for a new business opportunity, Cox was drawn to Poolwerx's boutique model with diverse revenue streams, and was initially exploring owning a Poolwerx business on his own. But after meeting Frank Disher and seeing his local success in pool services, a partnership began to form. Their complementary strengths—Frank as CEO, Robbie as COO—led to a partnership built on mutual respect and dynamic execution.

Cox notes, "Frank is a natural, savvy business guy and he leads with a visionary CEO mindset. And I bring the Chief Operating Officer piece to get it all done."

With expertise in recruiting, mergers, team-building, and client relationships, Cox emphasizes long-term growth, accountability, and developing others. "Success is built by investing in people," he says.

He is also committed to community impact and plans to engage with the Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club, supporting community leaders and business development. He is helping team members like his store manager Toby, grow through getting involved in the Chamber and helping derive local business development.

Cox recognizes pool care as a resilient industry: "Maintenance and repair aren't going anywhere…and I believe delivery is an opportunity for growth," noting the advantage his Poolwerx business has over competitors related to service delivery.

What Sets Poolwerx under Robbie Cox and Frank Disher Apart from the Competition?

Backed by Poolwerx's training, CRM tools, and national support, Cox fully understands the importance of leveraging these systems to grow fast and effectively.

Despite the complexity of opening a new store while managing acquisitions and seasonal launches, Robbie and Frank have embraced a "deep-end" challenge—operating with transparency and coordinated growth.

Their customer-first, data-driven approach ensures unrivaled service in North Texas communities.

"We're proud to welcome Robbie Cox as our newest partner. His operational mindset, leadership skills, and deep local roots make him the ideal steward for Flower Mound, Frisco, and Lewisville. Together with Frank, we envision a powerful team that will deliver trusted pool care backed by Poolwerx's strong support system.", said Andrew Kidd, CEO of Poolwerx USA

Through Poolwerx's training, data-driven CRM tools, and operational support, Robbie and Frank are well-positioned to scale. Despite launching a new store while acquiring territories mid-season, Robbie praises Poolwerx's adaptability: "Poolwerx has been flexible…allowing me to dive into the deep end!" With shared accountability and clarity of roles, they're building a unified, high-performing team.

About Poolwerx: Poolwerx is the largest global franchise pool service brand with over 650 service vehicles and 180 retail stores across the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand. Offering recurring maintenance, repair, retail, and delivery services, the brand's success stems from its cutting-edge technology, thorough training, and scalable business model. For more information, visit poolwerx.com. For franchise opportunities, visit poolwerxfranchising.com.

Media Contact

Tim Hewitt, PoolWerx, 1 3524006589, [email protected], Poolwerx.com

SOURCE PoolWerx