Poolwerx Expands in Texas with New Franchise Launch in the Rio Grande Valley with Veteran Operations Leader Mike Reed Delivering Trusted Pool Care to His Community

"The significant growth potential in our area, combined with Poolwerx's proven systems, made this opportunity impossible to pass up," said Reed. "Their robust support, industry expertise, and 30-year legacy gave me confidence from day one."

Reed, who holds dual MBAs in Supply Chain and Business Sustainability, plans to build a full-service pool care operation that includes mobile service, chemical sales, repairs, and retail support. He credits Poolwerx's strong onboarding and training process with accelerating his learning and preparing him for long-term success.

"The support I've received from Poolwerx has been critical in helping me navigate a new industry with confidence," he said.

Beyond business goals, Reed is passionate about giving back—supporting local causes like animal shelters and engaging with the community through events and markets. "Representing a trusted brand like Poolwerx in the RGV means a lot to me and my team," he added.

Andrew Kidd, CEO of Poolwerx U.S., welcomed the launch: "Mike exemplifies the kind of dedicated, values-driven leadership we look for in a franchise partner. We're excited to see Poolwerx thrive in Edinburg, Brownsville, and beyond."

About Poolwerx RGV

Poolwerx RGV is a locally owned and operated franchise delivering expert pool maintenance, repairs, inspections, and renovations throughout the Rio Grande Valley. Led by Mike Reed, the team is committed to expert care and hassle-free pool ownership. Contact: Mike Reed | [email protected]. Learn more about the business at https://www.poolwerx.com/locations/texas/poolwerx-rgv/ and https://www.poolwerx.com/locations/texas/poolwerx-brownsville/.

About Poolwerx

Poolwerx is the world's largest global franchise pool service and retail brand, with over 650 service vehicles and 180+ retail stores across the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand. Learn more at poolwerx.com. For franchise opportunities, visit poolwerxfranchising.com.

