Poolwerx Launches in South Florida with New Franchise Partner Tim Rivera

"As a father of two young children, I felt we deserved better," says Rivera. "I decided to become the provider I expect for my community." Post this

With 25 years of leadership in logistics, supply chain, distribution, and transportation, Rivera brings unmatched operational strength to his new venture. His background in fleet management, route optimization, and process engineering equips Poolwerx Weston and Southwest Ranches with a foundation built for efficiency and excellence.

Rivera shares that the most rewarding aspect of ownership will be delivering the "professional pool service they should expect." He plans to give back by supporting pool safety and swim programs—ensuring healthier, safer pools for local families.

Poolwerx's robust training, marketing support, and industry knowledge reassured Rivera during his decision to join. "Their support team was proactive, supportive, and very knowledgeable," he remarks. The onboarding process, filled with collaboration and franchisee connection, has further enhanced his confidence.

Rivera advises prospective franchisees to thoroughly research and speak with both corporate and current partners. "Ensure you are comfortable with the level of support available throughout the transition," he cautions—advice he followed diligently.

"We're thrilled to welcome Tim Rivera to the Poolwerx family," said Poolwerx CEO Andrew Kidd. "His dedication to bringing higher standards of pool care—and his strong operational background—perfectly align with our mission. We're committed to supporting Tim every step of the way as he builds a trusted, community-first franchise in Weston and Southwest Ranches."

Poolwerx Weston will provide comprehensive pool services including routine maintenance, water chemistry, green pool cleanup and pool safety checks. Backed by national resources and local engagement, the business is ready to serve the evolving needs of Southern Florida pool owners.

