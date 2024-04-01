Poolwerx Teams up with Goldfish Swim Schools During Learn2Swim Month to Promote Swim & Water Safety Nationwide

Partnership to Bring Greater Awareness to Swimming Lessons as they are Proven to Help Prevent Accidental Drowning

DALLAS, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drowning is the nation's leading cause of death for children ages one through four. Swim lessons can reduce the risk of childhood drownings by up to 88%, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Beginning April 1, 2024, also known as April Pools Day, Poolwerx is teaming up with Goldfish Swim School to focus on the importance of water safety, drowning prevention and education for both parents and children by offering a free introductory swimming lesson, where available, to children under 12 years old..

Throughout Learn2Swim Month, April 1-30, 2024, customers can visit the Poolwerx Learn2Swim Month website to sign up and redeem a free trial swim lesson at nearby participating Goldfish Swim School locations. Lessons must be redeemed by August 31, 2024. The goal of this initiative is to promote swim and water safety ahead of pool season and the upcoming summer months, when families begin dipping their toes back in the water.

"At Poolwerx, our motto is 'for healthy pool people'. We firmly believe that in addition to providing clients with healthy pools, we have an opportunity to help families feel safe around their pools", says Chief Executive Officer of Poolwerx USA, Andrew Kidd. "We want to ensure our clients can enjoy their pools confidently throughout the year while we continue serving them the best way we know how: with quality pool products and services".

"The drowning statistics of children in the USA are alarming. In 2022, to help support the well-being of our clients, we launched our partnerships with local swim schools to raise awareness of the serious issue of childhood drowning and encourage families to help teach their little ones to swim", he says.

According to data from the National SAFE KIDS Campaign and the National Safety Council, the summer months (May to August) account for two-thirds of annual childhood drowning incidents. Drowning can happen anywhere, at any time, to anyone, but there are several water safety tips to help reduce the risk and keep families safe this summer.

"At Goldfish Swim School, we have created an inviting, safe, and stimulating environment where kids can overcome their fears, learn to swim, and have tons of fun doing it", said Goldfish Swim School CEO Chris McCuiston. "During Learn2Swim Month, a program we are thrilled to be part of, we are committed to sharing the life-saving benefits of lessons by offering an incredible swimming experience in the safest and most fun environment possible".

"Swimming is a healthy activity that can continue for a lifetime. As well as being fun, it's a great way to keep fit and the list of long-term health benefits of swimming is long. Swimming builds endurance, muscle strength, and cardiovascular fitness. It helps you maintain a healthy weight, healthy heart, can improve sleep and relax both children and adults", continues Kidd. "We know that our customers don't just value clear water, they value clean, healthy water. At Poolwerx, we pride ourselves on our expertise and always strive to give our customers the best and safest swimming conditions. This drives our active endorsement, partnership with Goldfish, and year-round support for all families who would like easy access to lessons for the littlest of future swimmers".

About Poolwerx

Poolwerx was founded by entrepreneur John O'Brien after he identified a need in the retail and pool service space for a cost-effective and high-quality brand that delivered expert service via trained and certified professionals. Since its founding in 1992, Poolwerx has grown to become the world's only franchised global brand in the pool service industry, with over 40 retail stores and over 190 service vans across twelve states in the U.S., plus 550-plus service vehicles and 160-plus stores, globally. Poolwerx leaves competitors to tread water thanks to a professional development strategy to convert employees to Franchise Partners, a technology-driven and scalable model and recurring revenue streams. The brand opened its U.S. office in Dallas in 2015 and is now driving explosive franchise growth stateside, with a five-year development plan to have over 250 stores and over 700 service vans operating in the U.S. by 2025.

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded by husband and wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years. Classes are offered by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly, and fun environment using their research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Goldfish Swim School was established in Birmingham, Michigan in 2006, and opened its first franchise location in 2009. Recently, the brand was recognized by Entrepreneur in its Franchise 500® ranking, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious List, and Inc. Magazine's Top 5000. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America, with more than 165 schools open, and an additional 100+ in development in more than 35 states and Canada.

