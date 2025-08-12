Poolwerx Welcomes New Franchise Partner Josh DeLeon in North Texas With Family-Backed Expansion

"Pools represent joy. They're where families celebrate, connect and create lifelong memories." - Poolwerx Prosper Franchise Partner Josh DeLeon Post this

While the DeLeons were evaluating several franchise models that emphasized service, quality, and strong partner support, Poolwerx stood out for the way they delivered those benefits. DeLeon was drawn to Poolwerx's consistency, support and professionalism.

DeLeon and his family also cited the community and support among local franchise owners as a key factor in their decision. "What really sealed it for us was the people. Local franchise owners with decades of experience welcomed us in, offered real mentorship, and helped us understand the ins and outs of the operation. That sense of community and collaboration made it clear this was more than a business — it was a network of people who care about each other's success," said DeLeon.

DeLeon's background spans military service, cybersecurity and project management—disciplines well-suited to franchise leadership. "I saw an opportunity to bring leadership, structure and technical know-how into a business we could grow together," he explained.

He added that the most rewarding part of ownership will be delivering high-quality service while positively impacting his community. "We plan to stay deeply involved in the community—through pool safety education, local events and support for veterans and first responders."

Poolwerx CEO Andrew Kidd said, "We're pleased to welcome Josh DeLeon to the Poolwerx family. His leadership, integrity and technical background make him an excellent fit to lead in Prosper and North Frisco, backed by our national support system."

Poolwerx is the largest global franchise pool service brand with over 650 service vehicles and 180 retail stores across the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand. Offering recurring maintenance, repair, retail, and delivery services, the brand's success stems from its cutting-edge technology, thorough training, and scalable business model. For more information, visit poolwerx.com. For franchise opportunities, visit poolwerxfranchising.com.

