Pop the Bubbly! Paula Kornell Sparkling Uncorks a Stunning Duo of Sips

"Bubbles shouldn't be saved for 'someday special,'" says founder Paula Kornell. "Pop one open for takeout at home or a spontaneous glass in the backyard. Make it your awe moment." Post this

The Brut offers bright citrus, juicy peach, and hints of toast, while the new Brut Rosé shines with wild strawberry, watermelon, and delicate minerality. "Our Brut Rosé with grilled shrimp on the porch is my go-to," says partner Mike Farmer. "And the Brut? It's perfect with anything from potato chips to fried chicken."

To complement the wines, Paula has partnered with Chef Natalie Niksa of La Saison to create a custom biscotti inspired by her Swiss Italian grandmother, Emma Rossini. "Savory biscotti paired with delicious bubbles, is simply a brilliant combination," says Chef Natalie.

Grab the biscotti recipe at PaulaKornell.com/AtTheTable, and shop Paula Kornell Sparkling Wines online or at select fine wine retailers nationwide.

Paula Kornell Sparkling Wine is the namesake brand of one of Napa Valley's leading women in wine, who has lived and breathed this premier wine-growing region all her life. With a portfolio of sparkling wines that draw on California's past while attracting contemporary lovers of Champagne and bubbles, Paula builds on the legacy of her family's winery, Hanns Kornell Champagne Cellars, a pioneer of Méthode Champenoise in Napa Valley. Paula Kornell Sparkling Wine crafts wines that are stylish, sophisticated and engaging, and—importantly for Paula—food-friendly. Designed to be enjoyed with friends and family, raise a toast to California's history and the rich pleasure of Paula Kornell Sparkling Wine. Visit www.paulakornell.com to learn more and follow along on Facebook and Instagram @paulakornellsparkling.

