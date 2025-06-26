Popl Becomes HubSpot App Partner with a Certified Integration

Popl, the leading In-Person Marketing (IPM) platform, has officially become a certified HubSpot App Partner, unveiling a seamless integration that empowers go-to-market teams to instantly sync leads from Popl into HubSpot CRM. Leveraging features like digital business card sharing, event lead capture, universal badge scanning, paper business card scanning, and AI-powered waterfall enrichment, Popl ensures that every handshake becomes a sales-ready contact. Designed for teams attending in-person events, conferences, and trade shows, the integration supports real-time workflows, automatic data enrichment, and streamlined follow-up through HubSpot automation - addressing common in-person marketing challenges and enhancing pipeline efficiency. This partnership bridges offline interactions with online conversion, transforming face-to-face networking into measurable revenue growth for HubSpot users. Grow better with Popl and HubSpot.
NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Popl announced that it has built a certified integration for the HubSpot platform and has officially joined HubSpot's App Partner Program. HubSpot, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, works hand-in-hand with App Partners to help grow their businesses by extending the value of their apps and distributing them through the HubSpot App Marketplace.
HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better. But, once companies set up in HubSpot, the big question remains: how do you actually start generating more leads to, well… "grow better"?
That's where Popl comes in.
Popl is your complete in-person marketing platform that bridges the gap between setup and real growth. With badge scanning, digital business cards, event lead capture, and AI-powered contact enrichment, Popl gives you everything you need to turn real-world interactions into pipeline and revenue fast.
"We're excited to have Popl as a member of our App Partner Program," said Scott Brinker, VP of platform ecosystem at HubSpot. "Their certified integration helps customers streamline in-person lead capture and automate sales readiness, making it easier to turn conversations into conversions."
HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. Certified integrations demonstrate an investment in product quality and customer experience.
Popl's HubSpot app, by the numbers:
- 2,000+ HubSpot app installs
- 1M+ contacts exported from Popl to HubSpot
- 130M+ digital business card interactions
- #1 ranked for "Digital Business Card" on HubSpot
- #1 ranked for "Lead Capture" on HubSpot
"This partnership unlocks massive value for HubSpot users looking to generate more leads from in-person channels and share digital business cards," said Jason Alvarez-Cohen, CEO of Popl. "In today's world, teams that want to "grow better" can't afford to lose leads from in-person events. With Popl + HubSpot, we're closing that gap, ensuring every handshake turns into measurable growth."
About Popl:
Popl is your complete In-Person Marketing Platform. Share digital business cards, capture leads, and enrich validated contact info - at events, in the field, and beyond. Powered by AI and our proprietary data engine, Popl drives growth for companies around the world, turning every handshake into an opportunity.
For more information, visit https://popl.co
