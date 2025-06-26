Popl Becomes HubSpot App Partner with a Certified Integration

"We're excited to have Popl as a member of our App Partner Program. Their certified integration helps customers streamline in-person lead capture and automate sales readiness, making it easier to turn conversations into conversions." - Scott Brinker, VP of Platform Ecosystem at HubSpot Post this

That's where Popl comes in.

Popl is your complete in-person marketing platform that bridges the gap between setup and real growth. With badge scanning, digital business cards, event lead capture, and AI-powered contact enrichment, Popl gives you everything you need to turn real-world interactions into pipeline and revenue fast.

"We're excited to have Popl as a member of our App Partner Program," said Scott Brinker, VP of platform ecosystem at HubSpot. "Their certified integration helps customers streamline in-person lead capture and automate sales readiness, making it easier to turn conversations into conversions."

HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. Certified integrations demonstrate an investment in product quality and customer experience.

Popl's HubSpot app, by the numbers:

2,000+ HubSpot app installs

1M+ contacts exported from Popl to HubSpot

130M+ digital business card interactions

#1 ranked for "Digital Business Card" on HubSpot

#1 ranked for "Lead Capture" on HubSpot

"This partnership unlocks massive value for HubSpot users looking to generate more leads from in-person channels and share digital business cards," said Jason Alvarez-Cohen, CEO of Popl. "In today's world, teams that want to "grow better" can't afford to lose leads from in-person events. With Popl + HubSpot, we're closing that gap, ensuring every handshake turns into measurable growth."

Learn more about the integration here.

About Popl:

Popl is your complete In-Person Marketing Platform. Share digital business cards, capture leads, and enrich validated contact info - at events, in the field, and beyond. Powered by AI and our proprietary data engine, Popl drives growth for companies around the world, turning every handshake into an opportunity.

For more information, visit https://popl.co

