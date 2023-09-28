Popticals, A Breakthrough in Sunglasses, Come to Market

Popticals reflect the individuality, diversity and spirit of people who are active and engaged. Tweet this

"With Popticals, we are adding new value to premium sunglasses by making them more convenient and durable," said Gary DiSalvo, owner and CEO of Popticals. "We know that discerning sunglasses buyers demand the highest quality in a broad array of styles. We certainly have that, but we wanted to offer even more. Our patented technology enables our sunglasses to 'pop' into place for use and just as easily collapse back to a uniquely transportable size for easy, secure and scratch-resistant storage and transport."

Popticals are designed with active individuals in mind. Well suited for everyday active life and any outdoor activity, they also offer lens and frame selections designed specifically for golf, fishing and skiing.

"Popticals reflect the individuality, diversity and spirit of people who are active and engaged," said Dana DiSalvo, chief operating officer. "They are designed to be an indispensable part of their lives."

All styles within Popticals' 10 collections include:

FL2 Micro-Rail System™

Using a rail system built into the frames, the lenses and frames extend outward for use, and then inward and parallel to each other for uniquely compact, scratch-resistant storage. This breakthrough allows Popticals to keep the curved design elements of many sunglasses designed for active lives, without large and bulky storage. The system, covered by multiple utility patents, uses stainless steel pins that move smoothly along a track within the frames. A powerful magnet guides and locks the connecting pieces in the center of the frames to create a secure and solid connection when in use; the magnets then disconnect just as simply for collapsibility and safe storage. All components of the FL2 Micro-Rail System™ are made from corrosion- and rust-proof materials to ensure durable, long-lasting functionality.

NYDEF® Lenses

Nylon-based NYDEF® lenses, from industry leader Carl Zeiss Vision, offer exceptional performance and visual enhancement. These lightweight lenses use a nylon construction material that offers a significant boost in clarity compared to the polycarbonate used in most other sunglass lenses. Nylon has high material purity, causing less light correction and a greater overall clarity when compared to polycarbonate. This purity results in a high Abbe value (effectively a measurement of optical clarity and integrity) relative to polycarbonate lenses. NYDEF® lenses come in polarized, standard and an innovative NYDEF® Golf view. They are available in many color options and include mirrored and non-mirrored selections.

World Class Frame Design

Popticals are masterfully crafted in Italy. Initial designs are shaped by skilled artisans and then, using industry leading Swiss Grilamid TR 90 material, each pair is carefully engineered, built, painted and finished by hand. Lightweight, transparent plastics commonly used for sunglasses might look and feel okay but aren't likely to provide superior performance and durability. Unlike other thermoplastics, Grilamid TR 90 utilizes the strength of a semi-crystalline polyamide for excellent durability while remaining lightweight and transparent enough to be colored in a wide variety of hues. Among the lightest engineering plastics available, Grilamid TR 90 is less dense than other polymers, such as polycarbonate, while remaining transparent and durable. Well-suited for Popticals' emphasis on people with active lives, Grilamid TR 90 is resistant to weathering and will stand up to long-term outdoor usage and extreme climatic conditions.

Durable, Protective Case

The cases are at once small enough to reflect Popticals' unique portability and strong enough to ensure safe and secure storage. While cases for other sunglasses can be too bulky to carry around, Popticals' cases can easily be carried by hand or kept in a jacket, fishing vest, golf bag or handbag. Made from durable plastic, Italian leather and neoprene materials, the cases ensure that Popticals stay safe during any activity and, afterward, when stored. Even at the bottom of a fully packed backpack, an overburdened handbag or bouncing around the floor of a truck or boat, the cases keep Popticals safe – and always ready for our users' active lives.

Popticals were first introduced in 2016. They have been off the market since 2018, and were purchased by Gary and Dana DiSalvo in 2022.

"Popticals always have been, and remain, a unique product within the premium sunglasses market," Gary DiSalvo said. "We look forward to investing in and growing the Popticals brand and product line and building on their distinctive place in the premium sunglasses market."

Popticals are available for sale at popticals.com and are expected to become available online more broadly soon.

About Popticals

Popticals are a breakthrough in sunglasses, providing exceptional quality and unique portability. Made in Italy, Popticals feature nylon-based NYDEF® lenses from Carl Zeiss Vision and a patented FL2 Micro-Rail System™ technology that enables one-of-a-kind collapsibility that makes them easily packed and carried. Lightweight and available in a broad array of styles, Popticals are indispensable to the lives of their active, engaged and discerning users. Learn more at popticals.com.

Popticals are part of an engaged and active lifestyle, embracing outdoor adventure. Sustaining the best of the great outdoors is important to the Popticals community and consistent with our mission. That's why for each pair of Popticals sold, the company will make a donation to the National Park Foundation – the official charity of the National Park Service – providing support for more than 400 parks. The Foundation, formed in 1967 by private citizens from all walks of life, works to connect youth to outdoor experiences, enhance the visitor experience, restore vulnerable species and habitats, fund research, maintain trails, address backlogged maintenance, and more.

Media Contact

Elaina Boudreau, BELA Communications, 913.660.0548, [email protected]

Janine Smiley, CRUX KC, 816.213.4312, [email protected]

SOURCE BELA Communications