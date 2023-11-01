Popticals Eyewear to Partner with Mossy Oak, a Leader in Camouflage Patterns and Outdoor Lifestyle

We are grateful for the opportunity partner with Mossy Oak, whose passion for the outdoors and commitment to quality align so perfectly with Popticals' focus on creating a breakthrough in premium sunglasses specifically for active people who love the outdoors. Post this

"We are grateful for the opportunity partner with Mossy Oak, whose passion for the outdoors and commitment to quality align so perfectly with Popticals' focus on creating a breakthrough in premium sunglasses specifically for active people who love the outdoors," said Gary DiSalvo, owner and CEO of Popticals. "In addition to adopting America's number one camo pattern in Break-Up Country, our sunglasses provide exceptional quality and one-of-a-kind portability that we hope makes them indispensable to Mossy Oak's ultra-loyal consumers."

The Popticals x Mossy Oak collection offers customers a range of options to suit their individual style and needs, whether they are hiking, hunting, or fishing. With durable construction and polarized lenses, these sunglasses are designed to withstand the rigors of outdoor adventures while providing optimal clarity and protection.

Pricing for the Mossy Oak collection by Popticals ranges from $169 to $209 and are available for purchase on Popticals' official website, http://www.popticals.com. To celebrate the partnership, Popticals is offering an introductory sale of 20% off all sunglasses in November.

For more information about the Popticals x Mossy Oak collection and to explore the range of eyewear options, please visit http://www.popticals.com/mossyoak

About Popticals:

Popticals are a breakthrough in sunglasses, providing exceptional quality and unique portability. Made in Italy, Popticals feature nylon-based NYDEF® lenses from Carl Zeiss Vision and a patented technology that enables one-of-a-kind collapsibility that makes them easily packed and carried.

Popticals are part of an engaged and active lifestyle, embracing outdoor adventure. Sustaining the best of the great outdoors is important to the Popticals community and consistent with their mission. That's why for each pair of Popticals sold, they will make a donation to the National Park Foundation, which is the official charity of the National Park Service, providing support for more than 400 parks. The Foundation, formed in 1967 by private citizens from all walks of life, works to connect youth to outdoor experiences, enhance the visitor experience, restore vulnerable species and habitats, fund research, maintain trails, address backlogged maintenance, and more.

Popticals is an officially licensed partner of Haas Outdoors Inc. Established in 1986, Haas Outdoors Inc. is headquartered in West Point, Miss., and is home to Mossy Oak. For more than 35 years, Mossy Oak has been a leading outdoor lifestyle brand specializing in developing and marketing modern camouflage designs for hunters and outdoors enthusiasts and helping people get closer to nature. The Mossy Oak Brand and patterns can be found on a multitude of products worldwide. Haas Outdoors Inc. is the parent company of Mossy Oak, BioLogic, Capture Productions, MOOSE Media, Nativ Nurseries, Nativ Living, Gamekeepers, Gamekeepers Kennels, Mossy Oak Properties, and Mossy Oak GO. Mossy Oak is the official camouflage of the National Wild Turkey Federation, Ducks Unlimited, Mack's Prairie Wings, and Bonefish and Tarpon Trust.

