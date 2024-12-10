Popticals Sunglasses CEO and COO Husband and Wife Team Wins Top Prize Pitching the Company's Product on David Meltzer's Hit Show "2 Minute Drill"

It's amazing to be recognized by such an esteemed group of successful entrepreneurs! Post this

Contestants have two minutes to deliver their pitches. During Season 6, Meltzer was joined by a judges panel – a remarkable lineup of thought leaders, executives, celebrities, athletes, and entertainers – who share their insights on what it takes to stand out and share your vision with the world. The judges included:

Forbes Riley , celebrity TV host, health and fitness expert, entrepreneur, and visionary;

, celebrity TV host, health and fitness expert, entrepreneur, and visionary; Jerremy Newsome , financial educator and CEO of Real Life Trading;

, financial educator and CEO of Real Life Trading; Markus Kaulius , investor, best-selling author, and founder of Magnum Nutraceuticals;

, investor, best-selling author, and founder of Magnum Nutraceuticals; Bucky O'Neill , coach, speaker, and master facilitator;

, coach, speaker, and master facilitator; Michael DeLagrange , president and CEO of Insurance Lounge;

, president and CEO of Insurance Lounge; Chris Jarvis , author of Be the Giraffe and founder of Beyond Wealth;

, author of Be the Giraffe and founder of Beyond Wealth; Rhett Power , Chief Strategy Officer of the Napoleon Hill Institute;

, Chief Strategy Officer of the Napoleon Hill Institute; John Assaraf , CEO of NeuroGym and best-selling author.

"It's amazing to be recognized by such an esteemed group of successful entrepreneurs," said DiSalvo. "While our collapsible sunglasses are second to none in performance and portability, what really separated Popticals from the other contestants was our ability to tell our story in the most concise, yet compelling way, and help the judges understand our sunglasses are as important as any tool a golfer, hunter or other sportsman takes with them."

"We look forward to using this experience to increase brand awareness and accelerate the company's growth," he added.

Popticals has a host of accomplishments to its credit since launching a little over a year ago. Over the past 14 months, the innovative sunglasses company has expanded their product line to include a ballistics and workplace safety collection (complementing their golf, skiing, fishing and active-lifestyle lines) and launched the Popticals NYDEF Golf Learning Center. What's more, the company was recently honored with the coveted international A' Design Award, which highlights the best design-oriented products worldwide.

Working as a husband-and-wife duo with a handful of advisors and contractors, Gary and Dana DiSalvo launched Popticals in 2023 to national acclaim, earning solid reviews and coverage in Golf Digest, Forbes, ESPN, GearJunkie and more. Since then, they've been driving rapid expansion and growth necessary to thrive in the competitive sunglasses and eyewear market.

Popticals are designed for individuals who lead an engaged and active lifestyle, often enjoying outdoor adventures. Supporting the preservation of our great outdoors is a core value of the Popticals community, which is why for every pair of Popticals sold, a donation is made to the National Park Foundation. Additionally, Popticals is committed to supporting first responders. Following the successful launch of their ballistic and safety eyewear donation to local law enforcement in Ellisville, MO, this past summer, Popticals continues to give back. For every pair sold until the end of the year, a pair of PopZulu ballistic eyewear will be donated to police officers as a part of their "Back the Blue with PopZulu" campaign.

Popticals sunglasses include a combination of features unlike any of their competitors. Made in Italy, Popticals incorporate Italian artisanal frame design with NYDEF® nylon-based lenses from Zeiss Vision, a leading company in optics technology, that enhance performance without sacrificing style. Popticals sunglasses also integrate a patented FL2 Micro-Rail System technology for one-of-a-kind collapsibility that makes them easily portable (they fold up to fit in the palm of a hand) and safely packable in small spaces (like a pocket).

About Popticals:

Popticals are a breakthrough in sunglasses, providing exceptional quality and unique portability. Made in Italy, Popticals feature nylon-based NYDEF® lenses from Carl Zeiss Vision and a patented technology that enables one-of-a-kind collapsibility that makes them easily packed and carried. Lightweight and available in a broad array of styles, Popticals are indispensable to the lives of their active, engaged and discerning users. To learn more, visit popticals.com

