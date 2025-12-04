Popular New York City Salon K&S Launches Its Own Shampoo and Conditioner

K&S Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner deliver holiday-ready hair with clean, luxe formulas crafted by a seasoned hairstylist.
NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- K&S, a popular New York City hair salon, introduces its Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner, an elevated clean beauty duo designed to transform hair from dull to dazzling. With every wash, this system nourishes, strengthens and restores natural shine, leaving hair refreshed, radiant and ready for every festive moment.
Founded by renowned stylist Yan K., owner of K&S Salon in the iconic Meatpacking District, K&S products were created to meet the demand for professional-performance haircare that is truly clean and free from harmful chemicals and synthetic fragrances.
After more than 25 years behind the chair, Yan sought to develop formulas that are both luxurious and genuinely clean, prioritizing scalp health, hair strength and environmental responsibility.
K&S Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner are crafted in the USA using organic, plant-based ingredients, blending professional-level performance with gentle, eco-conscious care. The formulas feature:
--Sea Buckthorn: A nutrient-rich superfruit packed with vitamins and antioxidants to deeply nourish and fortify hair
--Rosemary Oil: Helps support scalp health, enhance shine, and reduce shedding
--Natural Osmanthus Scent: An uplifting Asian flower with melon and peach notes, creating a soothing self-care experience perfect for the holiday season
--Free From: Sulfates, silicones, parabens and synthetic fragrances
--Eco-Friendly Packaging: Recyclable materials that merge clean beauty with the effortless sophistication of New York style
The Complete Revitalizing System:
Revitalizing Shampoo ($38) - Nourishes the scalp, strengthens strands, and promotes healthy hair growth. Leaves hair soft, shiny, and full of vitality.
Revitalizing Conditioner ($38) - Delivers deep hydration, strengthens and smooths hair, and enhances shine. Makes hair silky, manageable, and healthier with every use.
A 2015 study found that rosemary oil was as effective as minoxidil (Rogaine) in promoting hair growth after six months of consistent use, particularly for individuals with androgenetic alopecia.
K&S makes achieving glossy, healthier, holiday-ready hair easier than ever. Clean, chic and effective, the Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner are poised to become this season's go-to haircare staples. For more information, visit ks-essentials.com.
About K&S:
K&S is a premium haircare brand founded by stylist Yan Kandkhorov, with over 25 years of experience. Blending luxury with clean beauty, its organic, plant-based formulas nourish all hair types and support healthy growth, free from harmful chemicals and synthetic fragrances. Made in the USA with eco-friendly packaging, K&S delivers radiant, vibrant hair with effortless style.
