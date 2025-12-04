Popular New York City Salon K&S Launches Its Own Shampoo and Conditioner

"After years of recommending products filled with chemicals and synthetic fragrances, Yan set out to design formulas that deliver professional-level results while being gentle on the hair, scalp, and environment." Post this

After more than 25 years behind the chair, Yan sought to develop formulas that are both luxurious and genuinely clean, prioritizing scalp health, hair strength and environmental responsibility.

K&S Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner are crafted in the USA using organic, plant-based ingredients, blending professional-level performance with gentle, eco-conscious care. The formulas feature:

--Sea Buckthorn: A nutrient-rich superfruit packed with vitamins and antioxidants to deeply nourish and fortify hair

--Rosemary Oil: Helps support scalp health, enhance shine, and reduce shedding

--Natural Osmanthus Scent: An uplifting Asian flower with melon and peach notes, creating a soothing self-care experience perfect for the holiday season

--Free From: Sulfates, silicones, parabens and synthetic fragrances

--Eco-Friendly Packaging: Recyclable materials that merge clean beauty with the effortless sophistication of New York style

The Complete Revitalizing System:

Revitalizing Shampoo ($38) - Nourishes the scalp, strengthens strands, and promotes healthy hair growth. Leaves hair soft, shiny, and full of vitality.

Revitalizing Conditioner ($38) - Delivers deep hydration, strengthens and smooths hair, and enhances shine. Makes hair silky, manageable, and healthier with every use.

A 2015 study found that rosemary oil was as effective as minoxidil (Rogaine) in promoting hair growth after six months of consistent use, particularly for individuals with androgenetic alopecia.

K&S makes achieving glossy, healthier, holiday-ready hair easier than ever. Clean, chic and effective, the Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner are poised to become this season's go-to haircare staples. For more information, visit ks-essentials.com.

About K&S:

K&S is a premium haircare brand founded by stylist Yan Kandkhorov, with over 25 years of experience. Blending luxury with clean beauty, its organic, plant-based formulas nourish all hair types and support healthy growth, free from harmful chemicals and synthetic fragrances. Made in the USA with eco-friendly packaging, K&S delivers radiant, vibrant hair with effortless style.

