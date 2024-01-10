Popular Truck Driver App Names Top Truck Stop Chains and Independent Facilities

Providing this recognition and highlighting these top truck stops is part of our mission to help make truckers' lives on the road easier and more comfortable. Post this

For its annual Top Truck Stops ranking, Trucker Path gathered over 34 million in-app ratings and reviews over the past 12 months to determine the Top 100. The Top 5 lists of truck stops include the chain and independent locations with the highest ratings in their respective categories.

Drivers across the nation can look for Trucker Path Top 100 Truck Stops, which display a window decal honoring the locations for their place in the annual ranking.

The Trucker Path Top 5 Top Trucks Stops

Overall Top Truck Stops

1st Place – Kwik Star #1071, Davenport, Iowa

2nd Place – Discount Truck Parking, Pompano Beach, Florida

3rd Place – Workman's Travel Center, Ozark, Arkansas

4th Place – Compass Travel Center, Demotte, Indiana

5th Place – Bert's Travel Plaza, Wellsville, Kansas

"We are humbled and grateful to be voted the number one truck stop in the nation for the second year in a row," said Kathleen Ball, Store Leader for Kwik Star store #1071 in Davenport, Iowa. "Our team is committed to providing the best possible experience for all our guests. We will continue to work hard to give our drivers the best guest service that they rely on. Thank you for letting us serve you. See you next time!"

Independent Truck Stops

1st Place – Discount Truck Parking, Pompano Beach, Florida

2nd Place – Workman's Travel Center, Ozark, Arkansas

3rd Place – Compass Travel Center, Demotte, Indiana

4th Place – Bert's Travel Plaza, Wellsville, Kansas

5th Place – Stones Truck Stop, Watertown, South Dakota

"We are truly grateful for this acknowledgment by Trucker Path, as it is a direct testament to the satisfaction of our valued driver guests in our Pompano Beach, Florida location," said Ariel Golan, managing partner at Discount Truck Parking. "Across our growing network of locations, we provide parking, fuel, showers, repairs and other services making Discount Truck Parking a fantastic place for drivers to stop. Your recognition means the world to us and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Trucker Path for offering us a platform that connects our locations with millions of drivers."

Chain Truck Stops

1st Place – Kwik Star #1071, Davenport, Iowa

2nd Place – Kwik Trip #202, Plover, Wisconsin

3rd Place – Kwik Trip #1048, West Salem, Wisconsin

4th Place – TA Ozarks #924, Mt. Vernon, Missouri

5th Place – Love's Travel Stop #665, Angleton, Texas

For a complete list of the 2024 Trucker Path Top 100 Truck Stops and the three year consecutive Top 100 companies see this link.

About Trucker Path

Phoenix-based Trucker Path, the provider of a wide range of truck driver-centric mobility products, is a subsidiary of leading global SaaS provider, Moatable, Inc. (NYSE:MTBL). The Trucker Path app is currently in use by nearly 1 million professional truck drivers. Offering best-in-class navigation with truck-optimized routing, the Trucker Path app also provides access to vital up-to-date information about truck stops, real-time parking availability, fuel prices, weigh station statuses, and truck scales and wash locations. The company also offers TruckLoads, a digital freight exchange that connects drivers, carriers and brokers; and COMMAND™, the industry's first and only Operations & Driver Relationship (ODR) platform that provides small to mid-size fleets with the necessary driver and TMS technologies to successfully run a fleet. For more information, visit http://www.truckerpath.com.

