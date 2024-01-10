Popular Truck Driver App Names Top Truck Stop Chains and Independent Facilities

Trucker Path community of nearly 1 million commercial truck drivers recognize top truck stops
PHOENIX, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trucker Path, a subsidiary of leading global SaaS provider, Moatable, Inc. (NYSE: MTBL) and the most comprehensive and relied upon mobile app for North American truckers, today announced the results of its annual ranking of truck stops. Recognized by nearly 1 million drivers using the Trucker Path app, these truck stop chains and independent facilities are considered the top places for drivers to stop based on their offerings and customer service.
"Being named to the list of Top Truck Stops means they are the best of the best," said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. "In addition to the 2024 winners, there were 11 locations that pulled off a hat trick and have ranked in the Top 100 for three consecutive years. With over 12,000 trucks stops and roughly 11,000 additional fueling locations on our app for drivers to rate, this is a huge accomplishment and those facilities should be exceptionally proud. Providing this recognition and highlighting these top truck stops is part of our mission to help make truckers' lives on the road easier and more comfortable."
For its annual Top Truck Stops ranking, Trucker Path gathered over 34 million in-app ratings and reviews over the past 12 months to determine the Top 100. The Top 5 lists of truck stops include the chain and independent locations with the highest ratings in their respective categories.
Drivers across the nation can look for Trucker Path Top 100 Truck Stops, which display a window decal honoring the locations for their place in the annual ranking.
The Trucker Path Top 5 Top Trucks Stops
Overall Top Truck Stops
1st Place – Kwik Star #1071, Davenport, Iowa
2nd Place – Discount Truck Parking, Pompano Beach, Florida
3rd Place – Workman's Travel Center, Ozark, Arkansas
4th Place – Compass Travel Center, Demotte, Indiana
5th Place – Bert's Travel Plaza, Wellsville, Kansas
"We are humbled and grateful to be voted the number one truck stop in the nation for the second year in a row," said Kathleen Ball, Store Leader for Kwik Star store #1071 in Davenport, Iowa. "Our team is committed to providing the best possible experience for all our guests. We will continue to work hard to give our drivers the best guest service that they rely on. Thank you for letting us serve you. See you next time!"
Independent Truck Stops
1st Place – Discount Truck Parking, Pompano Beach, Florida
2nd Place – Workman's Travel Center, Ozark, Arkansas
3rd Place – Compass Travel Center, Demotte, Indiana
4th Place – Bert's Travel Plaza, Wellsville, Kansas
5th Place – Stones Truck Stop, Watertown, South Dakota
"We are truly grateful for this acknowledgment by Trucker Path, as it is a direct testament to the satisfaction of our valued driver guests in our Pompano Beach, Florida location," said Ariel Golan, managing partner at Discount Truck Parking. "Across our growing network of locations, we provide parking, fuel, showers, repairs and other services making Discount Truck Parking a fantastic place for drivers to stop. Your recognition means the world to us and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Trucker Path for offering us a platform that connects our locations with millions of drivers."
Chain Truck Stops
1st Place – Kwik Star #1071, Davenport, Iowa
2nd Place – Kwik Trip #202, Plover, Wisconsin
3rd Place – Kwik Trip #1048, West Salem, Wisconsin
4th Place – TA Ozarks #924, Mt. Vernon, Missouri
5th Place – Love's Travel Stop #665, Angleton, Texas
For a complete list of the 2024 Trucker Path Top 100 Truck Stops and the three year consecutive Top 100 companies see this link.
About Trucker Path
Phoenix-based Trucker Path, the provider of a wide range of truck driver-centric mobility products, is a subsidiary of leading global SaaS provider, Moatable, Inc. (NYSE:MTBL). The Trucker Path app is currently in use by nearly 1 million professional truck drivers. Offering best-in-class navigation with truck-optimized routing, the Trucker Path app also provides access to vital up-to-date information about truck stops, real-time parking availability, fuel prices, weigh station statuses, and truck scales and wash locations. The company also offers TruckLoads, a digital freight exchange that connects drivers, carriers and brokers; and COMMAND™, the industry's first and only Operations & Driver Relationship (ODR) platform that provides small to mid-size fleets with the necessary driver and TMS technologies to successfully run a fleet. For more information, visit http://www.truckerpath.com.
