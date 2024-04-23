Popular uMhlanga Rocks Whalebone Pier in South Africa Gets a New Lease on Life with Penetron Technology

The Penetron System provides long-term protection from deterioration of concrete caused by carbonation and prevents corrosion of the embedded reinforcing steel, even under constant exposure to seawater. Post this

The uMhlanga Rocks Whalebone Pier is the final extension of a large underground storm water culvert that stretches 80 m (265 feet) across the beach towards the ocean, finally emptying into a deep-water channel. Topped with a public walkway, the Pier has magnificent views of the eThekwini coastline and the city of Durban in the distance. It is a popular tourist destination and remains one of the most photographed spots in the region.

"The pier features a clever design that hides the stormwater culvert and creates an attractive highlight along the uMhlanga coastline," adds Schalk Faber, Technical Engineering Support at Penetron Africa. "When it was first completed in 2007, the uMhlanga Rocks Whalebone Pier was awarded the Most Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement Award by the South African Institute of Civil Engineers."

Over the years of exposure to the marine environment, the uMhlanga Rocks Whalebone Pier had developed numerous cracks and voids in the walls of the concrete pier. Engineers at Ethekwini Structures, the consultant responsible for the renovation work, asked Penetron Africa for a durable concrete repair solution to optimize the longevity of the concrete pier structures.

As a result, PENECRETE MORTAR, a crystalline waterproofing repair grout, was used to repair the cracks and fill the voids in the concrete pier elements. PENETRON, a topical crystalline waterproofing material, was applied over the prepared surfaces of the concrete structure to reduce permeability and increase protection, completing the waterproofing system.

"The largest challenge faced by the technical team was the timing of the work schedule because a large part of the work had to take place during low tide; no work could be done during high tide and spring tides," explains Schalk Faber. "While the renovation work started in the first half of 2023, the project needed to be completed by the start of the 2023 holiday season; keeping to the schedule was a top priority."

Once applied to the surface of the concrete structure, the active ingredients in PENETRON penetrate deep into the concrete matrix to generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete. This crystal formation permanently seals microcracks, pores and capillaries against the penetration of water, liquids, or chloride ions from any direction.

"The Penetron System provides long-term protection from deterioration of concrete caused by carbonation and prevents corrosion of the embedded reinforcing steel, even under constant exposure to seawater," concludes Schalk Faber. "In addition, the continuous self-healing capabilities of Penetron crystalline technology ensures that any future hairline cracks in the concrete will seal automatically."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group