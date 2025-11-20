Population Health Alliance Awards Merck Culture of Health and Wellbeing Award

"We are thrilled and honored to receive the PHA Culture of Health and Wellbeing Award. We know to care for the patients and customers we serve, we have to protect the well-being of our people and their families", said Susanna Mensah, MBA, MPH, RD Director of U.S. Benefits and Wellbeing, Merck Post this

Through these initiatives and a focus on holistic wellbeing, the team at Merck helps employees thrive as health and engagement are critical to fulfilling their purpose to save and improve lives globally.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive the PHA Culture of Health and Wellbeing Award. We know that in order to care for the patients and customers we serve, we have to protect the well-being of our people and their families. That's why we continue to invest in the health and well-being of our people, cultivating a supportive culture and encouraging our colleagues to be the best they can be every day," said Susanna Mensah, MBA, MPH, RD, Associate Director of U.S. Benefits and Wellbeing, Merck

HealthNEXT is dedicated to transforming workplaces, nationally & globally, into best-in-class cultures of health, safety, and wellbeing. With an evidence-driven approach, HealthNEXT cultivates thriving cultures of health and wellbeing that not only enhance employee health and performance, deliver savings on healthcare cost trends, but also create a ripple effect that benefits entire communities.

HealthNEXT's program delivers measurable value creation, ROI and accelerates exceptional organizational performance. The platform combines industry-leading employer assessments with implementation of a tailored strategic roadmap, crafted and guided by expert Chief Medical Officers.

"PHA is fortunate to have HealthNext as a longstanding committed PHA member and leader in the field of advancing workplace health and wellbeing. The entire population health improvement community benefits when we come together on behalf of employees, members and patients to improve outcomes and lives," said Rose Maljanian Population Health Alliance, Chairman of the Board and Chair Emeritus and Chairman & CEO HealthCAWS. "Merck is a longstanding and highly valued member of the Population Health Alliance, offering perspectives ranging from life-saving treatments to creating a great place to work. We are so pleased to honor Merck as the recipient of the PHA Culture of Health and Wellbeing 2025 Award supported by HealthNext," she added.

"As HealthNEXT continues to advance workplace cultures of health, safety and wellbeing nationally and globally, we're proud to support PHA in recognizing companies leading the way in improving workforce performance," said Ivor Kiwi, Vice President of Operations, HealthNEXT. "It's so important to recognize employers focused on workforce health and wellbeing who realize the benefits of improved organizational performance, reduced employee turnover and dramatically improved health care cost trends."

