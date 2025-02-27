Population Health Alliance Expands Named Award Program to Employer Health & Wellbeing

"Attend the PHA Innovation and Adoption Summit 2025 to support PHA in honoring those who have served PHA and those who support important causes through the expanded PHA Named Awards Program," said Rose Maljanian PHA Chairman of the Board and Chair Emeritus and CEO HealthCAWS. Post this

With the addition of this award, three categories have been supported to date:

Transformation in Chronic Care in Memory of Robert E. Stone, former PHA Board Member and President by the Stone Family

Service of the Underserved sponsored by Bill Lucia Managing Director, Bill Lucia Associates, a current PHA Alumnae Board Member

HealthNEXT is dedicated to transforming workplaces, nationally & globally, into best-in-class cultures of health, safety, and wellbeing. With an evidence-driven approach, HealthNEXT cultivates thriving cultures of health and wellbeing that not only enhance employee health and performance, deliver savings on healthcare cost trends, but also create a ripple effect that benefits entire communities.

HealthNEXT's program delivers measurable value creation, ROI and accelerates exceptional organizational performance. The platform combines industry-leading employer assessments with implementation of a tailored strategic roadmap, crafted and guided by expert Chief Medical Officers.

In addition to being a PHA Member organization, criteria for this award will include demonstrated initiatives, activities, and organizational procedures focused on categories supporting employee & dependent's health and wellbeing, including:

Leadership and Management

Strategic Planning

Data Driven Workplace Programs

Incentive and Benefit Design

Marketing and Communications

Vendor Management and Integration

"PHA is fortunate to have HealthNext as a longstanding committed PHA member and leader in the field of advancing workplace health and wellbeing", said Rose Maljanian Population Health Alliance, Chairman of the Board and Chair Emeritus and Chairman & CEO HealthCAWS. "The entire population health improvement community benefits when we come together on behalf of employees, members and patients to improve outcomes and lives", she added.

"As HealthNEXT continues to enhance workplace cultures of health, safety and employee wellbeing nationally and globally, we are excited to be able to further support PHA in recognizing companies leading the way in helping their workforce and those that depend on them thrive!" said Tom Lundquist, CEO HealthNEXT. "It is so important to recognize those enterprises focused on total workforce health & wellbeing and realizing the benefits of improved organizational productivity, reduced employee turnover and dramatically improved health care cost trends."

PHA as the only multi-stakeholder Population Health Improvement professional and trade Association, hosts its Annual Innovation Summit again in 2025. The event will focus on a changing healthcare marketplace featuring AI and technology advancement, food is medicine, cancer care, achievement of quality of care targets, consumer affordability, and addressing social needs and health disparities. The intimate environment attracts C-suite healthcare executives and allows attendees to learn new strategies for improving health, access to care and affordability while building new business relationships. The event is headlined by healthcare luminaries from all market segments across the healthcare ecosystem.

"Attend the PHA Innovation and Adoption Summit 2025 to support PHA in honoring those who have served PHA and those who support important causes through the expanded PHA Named Awards Program," said Rose Maljanian PHA Chairman of the Board and Chair Emeritus and CEO HealthCAWS.

Register early for PHA 2025 Innovation Summit at https://populationhealthalliance.org/early-bird-registration-innovation-summit-2025/

PHA Members please apply for any three of the Named Awards at https://populationhealthalliance.org/pha-awards/

Companies interested in joining PHA may join here or email [email protected]

Media Contact

Rose Maljanian, Population Health Alliance, 1 2027375476, [email protected], populationhealthalliance.org

SOURCE Population Health Alliance