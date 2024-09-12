Population Health Alliance Launches Named Award Program

"Attend the PHA Innovation and Adoption Summit 2024 to support PHA in honoring those who have served PHA and those who support important causes through the newly launched PHA Named Awards Program," said Rose Maljanian PHA Chairman of the Board and Chair Emeritus and CEO HealthCAWS. Post this

Transformation in Chronic Care in Memory of Robert E. Stone, former PHA Board Member and President by the Stone Family

"We are deeply honored to join the Stone family in recognizing the unwavering commitment of Robert E. Stone to the transformation of care for the chronically ill. Bob was a founding Board member and a past president of our organization. He demonstrated his commitment through his tireless efforts on behalf of PHA, his company, the industry and all consumers living with chronic conditions at large, leveraging remote care strategies and technology ahead of its time", said Rose Maljanian Population Health Alliance, Chairman of the Board and Chair Emeritus and Chairman & CEO HealthCAWS.

Jeremy Stone, Chief Commercial Officer at TimeDoc Health, who has followed the trail his father blazed in the population health industry, expressed, "It is an incredible honor to have the Population Health Alliance establish the Robert E. Stone Award for Transforming Chronic Care in my father's name. Dad's lifelong dedication to improving population health through co-founding Healthways and the Disease Management Association of America (DMAA) was always driven by his unwavering commitment to creating a healthier world, one person at a time. Our family is grateful for the opportunity to recognize leaders cut from the same mold and driven by this same purpose."

Service of the Underserved sponsored by Bill Lucia Managing Director, Bill Lucia Associates, a current PHA Board Director

"PHA is fortunate to have Bill Lucia as a highly committed and active Board member of PHA. His dedication to underserved populations in his work today and as former CEO of HMS has been unwavering. Our gratitude for his stepping up to continue to promote service for the underserved through the work of other PHA members cannot be overstated", said Rose Maljanian Population Health Alliance, Chairman of the Board and Chair Emeritus and Chairman & CEO HealthCAWS

"I am proud to sponsor an award for Population Health Innovation focused on the underserved in our nation. Having served the Medicaid program for 25 years, I believe we have significant health equity, quality and other challenges facing this population. I'm excited that PHA will award members who are driving positive impact on the population of the underserved in our nation", said Bill Lucia Managing Director Bill Lucia Associates, LLC.

PHA as the only multi-stakeholder Population Health Improvement professional and trade Association, hosts its 2024 25th Anniversary event that will focus on a changing healthcare marketplace featuring AI and technology advancement, achievement of quality of care targets, cost reduction efforts and other methodologies to improve efficiency and relieve burdens from an already stretched workforce. The intimate environment attracts C-suite healthcare executives and allows attendees to learn new strategies for improving health, access to care and affordability while building new business relationships. The event is headlined by healthcare luminaries from all market segments across the healthcare ecosystem. "Attend the PHA Innovation and Adoption Summit 2024 to support PHA in honoring those who have served PHA and those who support important causes through the newly launched PHA Named Awards Program," said Rose Maljanian PHA Chairman of the Board and Chair Emeritus and CEO HealthCAWS. Register at https://phainnovationsummit.com

