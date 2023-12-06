Population Health Alliance Partners with Accountable For Health.

"Value-based care is an important facet of Population Health Improvement as the programs align priorities and incentives to achieve the best outcomes for consumers," said Rose Maljanian Chairman of the Board and Chair Emeritus, Population Health Alliance (PHA) and Chair & CEO HealthCAWS. Post this

"Health Care Value week brings together a broad and diverse group of stakeholders to discuss the successes of value based care. Accountable for Health is thrilled to partner with the Population Health Alliance to expand value week to encompass timely population health efforts to advance health care for communities across the country," said Mara McDermott, CEO, Accountable for Health.

Population Health Alliance will participate in the A4H Value week with a dedicated hosted session January 30th 1:00-4:00 pm ET. The session will include:

Population Health Market Overview- Rose Maljanian, Chairman of the Board and Chair Emeritus, Population Health Alliance (PHA) and Chair & CEO HealthCAWS

Employer Solutions Supporting Value-based Care Spotlight

Medicaid Value-based Care Models and Outcomes Spotlight

Leveraging Data Analytics and Technology to Achieve Value-based Care Spotlight

About Population Health Alliance

The Population Health Alliance (PHA) is a corporate 501(c) 6 nonprofit organization established in 1998. PHA is the industry's only multi-stakeholder professional and trade association solely focused on population health management, representing stakeholders from across the health care ecosystem that seeks to improve health outcomes, optimize the consumer and provider experience and drive affordability. Over the last 20+ years of advocacy, coalition and network building, education and quality improvement, and research, the Population Health Alliance has led a network of members and partners in raising the importance and value of the PHA Population Health Management Framework and resultant models as a critical component of health care transformation. We believe a healthcare system that systematically and through ongoing innovation applies the principles of population health improvement will achieve measurably better health outcomes for all individuals and populations. Learn more at PopulationHealthAlliance.org

About Accountable for Health

Accountable for Health is a nonpartisan national advocacy and policy analysis organization accelerating the adoption of effective accountable care. We aim to support policymakers to advance the movement in the health care system toward accountable care that achieves better outcomes, improved care experiences, increased access and lower costs. Too often, individuals today experience care that is fragmented, duplicative, wasteful and confusing. Accountable care aims to improve the health care experience for real people, by encouraging care coordination, creating care teams that communicate with one another, and supporting individuals in their care journey with services that address their medical and non-medical needs.

Health Care Value Week

January 29, 2024 - February 2, 2024

Health Care Value Week 2024

Virtual and in-person

Join Accountable for Health and stakeholder organizations to celebrate the progress of Value Based Care in improving people's lives. Through a combination of virtual and in-person content we look forward to continuing this educational event for the third year. Courtesy registration for virtual attendees. Register here https://valuebasedpaymentsummit.com/registration-se/

Rose Maljanian, Population Health Alliance, 1 (202) 737-5476, [email protected], https://populationhealthalliance.org/

