Population Health Alliance (PHA) Announces New Leadership Team to Expand Member Value and Industry Impact

PHA welcomes Thomas Stefaniak as PHA Executive Director and Michael Barr MD as PHA Senior Director Population Health Improvement

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Population Health Alliance (PHA), the industry's only multi-stakeholder professional and trade association solely focused on population health, announced today the appointments of Thomas Stefaniak as PHA Executive Director and Michael Barr MD as PHA Senior Director Population Health Improvement.

PHA is pleased to welcome these two accomplished individuals to the leadership team. "The PHA Executive Committee determined an experienced Association management executive such as Thomas who is passionate about delivering member value and creating new solutions for PHA's evolving diverse membership was the right choice to accomplish our mission," said Rose Maljanian, PHA Chairman of the Board and Chair Emeritus and Chairman & CEO of HealthCAWS.

Serving as PHA Executive Director, Thomas L. Stefaniak, MBA, CAE has 25 years of direct experience in all areas of association operations with a special interest in building membership value through innovative programs. His executive and leadership roles include stops at leading healthcare membership associations where he created new member benefits and offerings, advanced policy, oversaw board and governance activities, facilitated strategic planning and grew membership. A connected, agent of change, Mr. Stefaniak has a track record of shepherding substantial membership and revenue growth throughout his career.

"Population health is at an incredibly exciting moment at the intersection of value-based care models, improving health equity, and new patient analysis and engagement pathways leveraged by AI. The Population Health Alliance uniquely and collaboratively brings together health systems, health plans, employer services providers, nonprofits, academia, and both established and venture capital biopharma and technology companies. I look forward to working with the PHA Board of Directors, Committees and workgroups to activate and advance conversations and content that will drive positive change in the healthcare landscape" said Mr. Stefaniak.

In addition, Clinical Quality has always been an important part of PHA's DNA from defining chronic care management for the industry, promoting technology and care extenders before their time to outcomes guidelines and incentive program parameters, PHA has been the go to source.

Michael S. Barr, MD, MBA, MACP, FRCP is Senior Director Population Health Improvement, PHA and President & Founder of MEDIS, bringing 35+ years of experience in healthcare, including executive and clinical roles in the U.S. Air Force, academia, community health, professional and accreditation organizations, and private practice. As an independent consultant, Dr. Barr brings his knowledge, skills, and insights to help address a wide range of complex healthcare challenges in the United States and internationally.

"Working directly with members and partners, Michael will apply his vast experience improving population health to drive member value and health, experience of care and affordability improvements to the individuals served by PHA members", said Rose Maljanian Chairman of the Board and Chair Emeritus Population Health Alliance and Chairman & CEO HealthCAWS.

About Population Health Alliance

PHA is the industry's only multi-stakeholder professional and trade association solely focused on population health management, representing stakeholders from across the health care ecosystem that seeks to improve health outcomes, optimize the consumer and provider experience and drive affordability. Over the last 20+ years of advocacy, coalition and network building, education and quality improvement, and research, the Population Health Alliance has led a network of members and partners in raising the importance and value of the PHA Population Health Management Framework and resultant models as a critical component of health care transformation. We believe a healthcare system that systematically and through ongoing innovation applying the principles of population health improvement will achieve measurably better health outcomes for all individuals and populations. Learn more and join the organization at PopulationHealthAlliance.org.

