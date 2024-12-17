Populus Group Named a 2024 Top Workplace in Michigan by Detroit Free Press

Being recognized as an awesome place to work is a two-way street—we strive to provide a space for our people to connect, learn, and grow. In turn, they show up as their best selves and make our culture sparkle with their gifts, talents, and strengths. Stef DeStefanis, Mgr. Experience & Development Post this

"It's wonderful to see the intentionality of our culture recognized through the amazing humans we hire!" says Stef DeStefanis, Manager of Climber Experience & Development. "Being an awesome place to work is a two-way street — we strive to show up well for our people by providing a space where they can connect, learn, and grow. In turn, they show up as their best selves and make our culture sparkle with their individual gifts, talents, and strengths."

In addition to being included in this year's list, Populus Group was also recognized with Cultural Award badges for Employee Well-Being, DE&I Practices and Professional Development. These additional honors validate Populus Group's efforts to create a people-first approach to all aspects of their business, including work-life balance and lifelong learning. As a minority and veteran-owned company, being recognized for DE&I work is a meaningful step towards achieving our belief that everyone deserves an opportunity to succeed.

About Populus Group

Founded in 2002, Populus Group was built on the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to succeed. This drives our people-first approach to serve our employees and customers.

PG provides a variety of solutions to help companies manage their nonpermanent workforce populations. Solutions include:

Payroll / Employer of Record Solutions

Supplier Compliance / Agent of Record

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

IT Staffing

Foreign National Talent Management

Populus Group is a certified Minority Owned Business Enterprise (MBE) and a certified Veteran Owned Business.

In addition to the Troy, MI office, Populus Group has offices in the Bay Area, Chicago, Minneapolis and Seattle. To learn more about PG, visit their website!

Media Contact

Jennifer Pasquier, Populus Group, 2487127900, [email protected], populusgroup.com

SOURCE Populus Group