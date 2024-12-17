Populus Group Named a 2024 Top Workplace in Michigan by Detroit Free Press

Detroit Free Press names Populus Group to "Top Workplaces in Michigan" in 2024
DETROIT, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This time each year, the Detroit Free Press releases it's list of the top places to work in Michigan. Inclusion on the list is decided based on employee feedback about company culture and benefits, among other categories. Populus Group was ranked 32nd in the medium company category in 2024.
Populus Group puts intentional focus on company culture and creating an inclusive community where employees can be their authentic selves at work.
"It's wonderful to see the intentionality of our culture recognized through the amazing humans we hire!" says Stef DeStefanis, Manager of Climber Experience & Development. "Being an awesome place to work is a two-way street — we strive to show up well for our people by providing a space where they can connect, learn, and grow. In turn, they show up as their best selves and make our culture sparkle with their individual gifts, talents, and strengths."
In addition to being included in this year's list, Populus Group was also recognized with Cultural Award badges for Employee Well-Being, DE&I Practices and Professional Development. These additional honors validate Populus Group's efforts to create a people-first approach to all aspects of their business, including work-life balance and lifelong learning. As a minority and veteran-owned company, being recognized for DE&I work is a meaningful step towards achieving our belief that everyone deserves an opportunity to succeed.
About Populus Group
Founded in 2002, Populus Group was built on the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to succeed. This drives our people-first approach to serve our employees and customers.
PG provides a variety of solutions to help companies manage their nonpermanent workforce populations. Solutions include:
- Payroll / Employer of Record Solutions
- Supplier Compliance / Agent of Record
- Managed Service Provider (MSP)
- IT Staffing
- Foreign National Talent Management
Populus Group is a certified Minority Owned Business Enterprise (MBE) and a certified Veteran Owned Business.
In addition to the Troy, MI office, Populus Group has offices in the Bay Area, Chicago, Minneapolis and Seattle. To learn more about PG, visit their website!
