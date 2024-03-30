Port St. Lucie Business Club Hosts Dynamic Event for 84 Business Professionals Featuring Awards and Non-Profit Support

The Port St. Lucie Business Club recently hosted its 6th networking event at Saint Lucie Lanes, marking a successful evening with 84 local business professionals in attendance. The event featured the launch of the "Networking Superstar Award", with Dawn Cushing honored as the inaugural recipient for her significant contributions to the local business community. Additionally, the club spotlighted Team Miranda Strong, a local non-profit, as part of its commitment to community support. The evening was further enhanced by a 360 Photo/Video Booth from 3C LMNTS, providing a unique and engaging experience for attendees. With the support of local businesses and contributions from various individuals, the event underscored the club's dedication to fostering professional growth and collaboration within the Port St. Lucie business community.

Event Highlights:

Non-Profit Showcase: The event spotlighted Team Miranda Strong, emphasizing their mission and upcoming community events. This initiative is part of the club's commitment to support local non-profits at each networking gathering.

Networking Superstar Award: Dawn Cushing was celebrated as the first recipient of this award, recognizing her outstanding contributions to the local business community. This award will continue to honor exemplary networkers at future events.

City Collaboration: A representative from the City of Port St. Lucie's Business Tax Division provided attendees with invaluable insights into upcoming city workshops and answered queries related to business taxes, showcasing the event's role in facilitating meaningful interactions between local businesses and city officials.

Innovative Engagement: The introduction of a 360 Photo/Video Booth by Angel Jacobs and her team at 3C LMNTS added a unique and memorable element to the networking experience, proving to be a hit among attendees.

The event's success was made possible by the support of various local businesses and individuals, including Daniel Velazquez of DV3 Financial, Joseph Korecki of JK Cinematography, photographer Alex Favero, the dedicated staff of Saint Lucie Lanes, and the Founder of the Port St. Lucie Business Club, Nicholas Scalice. Their contributions, along with the numerous businesses that offered door prizes, played a crucial role in the evening's positive outcome.

About Port St. Lucie Business Club:

The Port St. Lucie Business Club is a rapidly growing community of over 3,000 members, dedicated to supporting the professional development and networking needs of local business professionals across the Treasure Coast. With a focus on innovation, community support, and collaboration, the club aims to foster a vibrant business ecosystem in Port St. Lucie and surrounding areas.

For more information about the Port St. Lucie Business Club and upcoming events, please visit pslbusinessclub.com or contact Nicholas Scalice at [email protected].

