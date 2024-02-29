Port Wine Fest Announces First-Ever US Tour in Celebration of Portuguese Wines And Culture

The inaugural festival series will engage and educate US consumers on the wines of Portugal

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Port Wine Shippers Association (AEVP), the organization that promotes the wines of Portugal, is pleased to announce the launch of Port Wine Fest, a festival of Portuguese wines, at festivals and events across the US.

For the first edition of the tour this spring, Port Wine Fest's 42 producers have partnered with leading food and wine festivals to bring the essence of Portugal's wines, including its wine, cuisine, music, and culture, directly to US consumers.

On April 4, Port Wine Fest, a festival of Portuguese wines, will kick off at Taste of Vail, the renowned food and wine festival, in Vail, Colorado, that attracts upwards of 10,000 consumers each year. Joining the 32nd celebration of Taste of Vail, Port Wine Fest will be participating in the Aprés Tasting on The Street, an experience with over 22 Chefs and Guests Chefs and over 55 wineries, beer & spirits. Port Wine Fest will feature Port and other wines from Portugal, authentic fare from top Portuguese chefs, and music from Portugal's leading talents.

Following its activation in Vail, the festival will continue from April 6-7 at Pebble Beach Food & Wine, a fusion of tradition, innovation, and the spirit of hospitality that makes Pebble Beach a premier destination. Hosted at the iconic Pebble Beach Resort, Port Wine Fest, a festival of Portuguese wines, will take attendees on a journey of Portugal through the senses as they experience the breathtaking combination of its wine, the delicious cuisine prepared by acclaimed Portuguese chefs, and performances from talented Portuguese musicians.

Consumers can experience Port Wine Fest, a festival of Portuguese wines, by registering for the Taste of Vail Aprés Tasting on The Street event (April 4) and purchasing tickets to Pebble Beach Food & Wine (April 6-7).

"We are thrilled to introduce US consumers to the unique and diverse wines of Portugal through this exciting festival series," says António Marquez Filipe, President of AEVP (Port Wine Shippers Association). "These regional activations will provide attendees with the opportunity to experience the high-quality wines of Portugal, as well as explore its rich culture through authentic food and music."

In addition to its consumer event programming, Port Wine Fest, a festival of Portuguese wines, will host an induction ceremony on April 8 in San Francisco. The event, organized by Confraria do Vinho do Porto, will celebrate the induction of Confrades selected from a group of top wine press, trade, and educators.

Join the adventures of Port Wine Fest , a festival of Portuguese wines, by following on social media: @portwinefest (Instagram), @portwine_fest (X), and Port Wine Fest (Facebook). Visit portwinefest.com to learn more about the festival series.

About Port Wine Fest – A festival of Portuguese wines

Port Wine Fest is a festival of Portuguese wines. Launched in 2024 by the Port Wine Shippers Association (AEVP), the festival aims to engage and educate US consumers on the wines of Portugal' through a series of events across the nation. To learn more, visit portwinefest.com.

About the Association of Port Wine Companies

The Port Wine Shippers Association (AEVP) is a private non-profit organization, established in January 1975, with headquarters in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal. The main purpose of Port Wine Shippers Association (AEVP) is to represent and protect the interests of its members and the promotion and protection of the industry and trade of the Port and Douro wines and other wine products from the demarcated Douro region throughout national and foreign territories.

Currently, AEVP brings together 28 Associates who represent more than 80% of the Port Wine trade and about 45% of Douro Wines with PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) trade, a rare percentage that highlights its unquestioned position in the wine sector.

Leah Isenberg, Colangelo & Partners, 6466242885, [email protected], https://colangelopr.com

