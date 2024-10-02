Port Wine Fest Returns to the U.S. to Celebrate Portuguese Wines and Gastronomy

We are excited to return to the United States this October, following the incredible success of our events in April. It's an honor to showcase the rich diversity and heritage of Portuguese wines to a growing and enthusiastic audience. Post this

Kicking things off in Las Vegas, the Port Wine Fest will take over the USA Today Wine & Food Experience on Saturday, October 12th, bringing a festival within a festival. The exclusive Port Wine Fest space will give consumers a special taste of Portugal, with regionally-inspired wines and bites.

The Port Wine Fest unique edition experience will continue in Chicago on Monday, October 14th, with the first-ever proprietary event taking over The Walden Chicago. The festival aims to introduce trade and media professionals and consumers to a world of difference with Portuguese wines from producers across Portugal, food by Cadinho Bakery and Cafe, and music inspired by the region. Trade and media professionals are welcomed to explore over 150 wines from across Portugal (between 12-4pm), and join an educational exploration that Master Sommelier Jim Bube will lead. A consumer party will take place in the evening from 6-9m, where Portuguese wines, bites and activities will transport attendees directly to Portugal without leaving Chicago.

The festivities will conclude in New York City with another proprietary event and a private induction ceremony to welcome and celebrate new Confraria do Vinho do Porto (Port Wine Brotherhood) members. In partnership with Chef Nuno Sousa and Leitao, Port Wine Fest will offer a gastronomic experience throughout the day on Wednesday, October 16th. An exclusive food and wine pairing soiree for industry professionals will kick off NYC Port Wine Fest, followed by a grand walkaround tasting for trade and media from 12 - 4pm. Consumers will be able to purchase tickets for the 6-9PM session.

The week-long celebration of authentic Portuguese wines, gastronomy, music and culture will include various wine & food tastings, seminars, networking opportunities and educational sessions. Over 40 producers will participate, including:

A. Ramos Pinto ; Aveleda; Bathoreu; Blackett - Port Wine; Carneiro Wines ; Casa do Santo - Wine & Tourism; Churchill's ; DIS - Desenvolvimento Inovação e Sustentabilidade Cooperativa CRL; Falua Wines; Global Wines S.A; Herdade do Peso|Quinta de Azevedo|Silk & Spice; Herdade do Sobroso; J. Portugal Ramos Family Estates; Kopke; Luis Duarte Vinhos; Much-More, unipessoal Lda; Niepoort; Palato do Côa; Parras Wines ; Poças Wines; Porto Réccua Vinhos SA; Quinta da Boeira ; Quinta da Lixa – Vinho Verde; Quinta de Baixo; Quinta de Lemos ; Quinta de Valbom & Herdade dos Grous; Quinta do Cardo; Quinta do Grifo; Quinta do Sanguinhal; Quinta do Vale Meão; Quinta do Vallado; Quinta dos Monteirinhos; Rozès; Sandeman Porto|Casa Ferreirinha; São Luiz; Sidónio de Sousa Wines; Symington Family Estates; Tapada de Coelheiros; Vicente Faria Vinhos; Viteno; Wine & Soul.

Visit portwinefest.com to learn more about the events in your city and how you can attend or purchase tickets! Stay connected on social media: @portwinefest (Instagram), @portwine_fest (X/Twitter), and Port Wine Fest (Facebook).

About Port Wine Fest

Port Wine Fest is a festival of Portuguese wines, food and culture, launched in 2024 by the Port Wine Shipper Association (AEVP), that aims to introduce US consumers to the world of Portugal through a series of events across the country.

About the Port Wine Shippers Association (AEVP)

The Port Wine Shippers Association (AEVP) is a private non-profit organization, established in January 1975, with headquarters in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal. The main purpose of Port Wine Shippers Association (AEVP) is to represent and protect the interests of its members and the promotion and protection of the industry and trade of the Port and Douro wines and other wine products from the demarcated Douro region throughout national and foreign territories.

Currently, AEVP brings together 28 Associates who represent more than 80% of the Port Wine trade and about 45% of Douro Wines with PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) trade, a rare percentage that highlights its unquestioned position in the wine sector.

