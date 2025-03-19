Porta Nuova Towers in Milan, Italy, Waterproofed with Penetron Technology

As an integral waterproofing solution, PENETRON ADMIX provides low permeability, low shrinkage and crack self-healing properties. Post this

Designed by ACPV Architects (Antonio Citterio – Patricia Viel), the Gioia 20 East and the Gioia 20 West office towers frame the Via Melchiorre Gioia on both sides, filling the last remaining empty lots along this central avenue of the Porta Nuova development. The Gioia 20 East tower (height: 98 m/324 feet) with 23 floors, and the Gioia 20 West tower (64 m/212 feet) with 12 floors, offer a total of 38,000 m2 of office space. Retail spaces for shops and restaurants are located on the ground floors.

The outer shell of the towers is a very visible and key part of the LEED certification awarded to the project. A system of >2,000 integrated photovoltaic panels make up the exterior "skin" of the buildings, which generate an annual yield of 850,000 kWh – and reduce overall energy consumption of the towers by 60%.

"The construction site is situated in the Po Valley just south of the alpine lakes of Northern Italy," adds Enricomaria Gastaldo Brac, CEO & Managing Director of Penetron Italia. "Because of the 20 m (66 feet) excavation depth needed to accommodate the underground parking garage and basement levels of the towers, groundwater was an issue."

To protect the below-grade structures from groundwater penetration, Penetron Italia worked with the ready-mix concrete supplier to provide an optimal and waterproof concrete mix. About 5,500 m3 (7,200 yds3) of concrete mix was treated with PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, added during the batching phase of mixing.

As a crystalline waterproofing admixture, PENETRON ADMIX releases a catalytic reaction when exposed to moisture. This reaction generates a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts normally found in concrete. This formation permanently seals microcracks, pores, and capillaries against the penetration of water or liquids from any direction, substantially reducing the permeability of usually porous concrete.

"As an integral waterproofing solution, PENETRON ADMIX provides low permeability, low shrinkage and crack self-healing properties," concludes Enricomaria Gastaldo Brac. "This is a highly effective combination for exposed concrete structures in virtually any environment."

