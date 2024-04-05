Portable Microfluidic Biofluid Analyzer Patents Available on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market® Platform

"By combining low-cost microfluidics with immobilized assays and digital spectrometry, the lot enables the creation of a powerful personalized health platform, that gives consumers and patients easy, quick, accurate and cheap access to actionable health feedback in the comfort of their own home." Post this

The lot concerns the first low-cost, mass manufacturable microfluidic device for rapid on-site testing of multiple immobilized assays, with significantly higher accuracy than conventional qualitative POC test strips and strip analyzers. It overcomes both the cost and complexity issues of traditional microfluidics (by using low-cost precision die-cut material), as well as the accuracy and reliability issues of conventional test strip technology (by using digital spectrometry in a controlled system). It has a sleek, user-friendly design, and the reader has ultra-low power consumption - over 1 year when used weekly. The cost per test stick including 11 assays, paper casing, retail and distribution packaging is approximately $3.50 during batch manufacturing and $1.50 during mass manufacturing. The same microfluidic chip can integrate assays covering a wide range of applications, including athletic performance, healthy eating and weight loss, fertility and pregnancy, and pet, baby and oral health.

To request bidder credentials or to receive further information on this portfolio available on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market® platform, contact Layna Guo at [email protected] or +1 312 327 8179.

