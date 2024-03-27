Portal Integrates with Core Chain to Transform Cross-Chain Bitcoin Asset Trading

Core Chain's integration into Portal DEX delivers unprecedented liquidity and accessibility to the Core Chain ecosystem.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Portal, the pioneer in trust-minimized Layer 2 cross-chain atomic swaps trading, today announced a new, strategic partnership with Core Foundation, the foundation supporting Core Chain, a Bitcoin-powered Layer 1 blockchain for EVM-Compatible smart contracts. The integration brings the $CORE token, Core-native fungible assets, Core-bridged tokens and Core-native wrapped Bitcoin ($coreBTC) into the Portal DEX Network. It marks the first time these assets will be made available for one-click, cross-chain trading against a wide array of assets on other chains without the risk of bridges or centralized exchanges.

Previously confined to centralized exchanges or Core-based DEXs with limited cross-chain interoperability, Core Chain assets' integration into the Portal DEX network represents a significant leap forward in accessibility and liquidity for the entire Core ecosystem. This includes the $CORE token, Core-based fungible assets, Core-bridged tokens from other chains, and the innovative $coreBTC, all of which will now be easily swappable with other assets in a decentralized, non-custodial environment.

"Integrating Core Chain's assets into the Portal DEX network is a milestone in our mission to enhance liquidity and interoperability within the decentralized finance ecosystem," said Chandra Duggirala, CEO and cofounder of Portal. "By closing the gap between Core Chain's assets and the broader crypto market, we're not only expanding the utility and reach of $CORE and related assets but also empowering users with greater flexibility and freedom in managing their digital assets."

Core Chain's infrastructure and applications will incorporate the Portal Swap SDK, adding to the network's global partners who offer integrated, one-click, cross-chain transactions for an array of Core protocol assets and $coreBTC. This functionality will extend beyond the Core community, as other partners integrating the Portal Swaps SDK – such as wallets, bridges, and protocols – will also provide their users with the same level of accessibility to the Core ecosystem.

"We're pleased that Core-based tokens will be seamlessly purchasable even when users don't hold any $CORE or $coreBTC. The integration with Portal will enable them to buy using Ethereum, USDT, etc., on-chain and not have to go through a bridged DEX or a centralized exchange," said Brendon Sedo, Core DAO initial contributor. "I can only imagine how meaningful access that's one-click and permissionless will be toward growing Core adoption."

About Portal

Portal, conceived by a team of veteran Bitcoin and AI engineers, is dedicated to empowering financial self-sovereignty. The Portal Cross-Chain DEX Network is designed to match the speed, liquidity and user experience of centralized exchanges while eliminating the inherent custody risks of bridges and CEXs. Portal is backed by Coinbase Ventures, Arrington Capital, OKX Ventures, Gate.io and many other prominent investors. For more information, visit https://portaldefi.com

About Core

Core Chain is a Bitcoin-powered layer one blockchain for EVM-compatible smart contracts. With 50% of Bitcoin mining hash power contributing to Core Chain's security in exchange for unlocking Bitcoin utility and rewards, Core Chain is the most Bitcoin-aligned EVM chain (BTCfi, Bitcoin staking, and more). This breakthrough has amassed a massive community of 2.2M Twitter followers, 250k Discord members, etc which has translated into millions of CORE holders, over 15M unique addresses, and 230M transactions since its mainnet launch in January 2023. For more information, visit https://coredao.org

